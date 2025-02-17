This Vladimir Guerrero Jr. trade would be the one thing that could strike fear into the Dodgers
The deadline for the Toronto Blue Jays to ink superstar infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a contract extension is tomorrow morning, and the two sides appear to be quite far apart on a deal. At this point, it seems like a near zero percent chance they get a deal done.
So the rumors are once again swirling that Toronto could be open to trading away their generational first baseman before he hits free agency next winter. And who could blame them?
Guerrero is likely going to cost near half a billion dollars on the open free agency market, and the Blue Jays have fallen short of the most expensive free agents over the past few years. If they don't think they have a real chance to re-sign him next winter, they could steal a page from the San Diego Padres' book and trade him now just like the Padres traded Soto ahead of last season.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
This Vladimir Guerrero Jr. trade would give the superstar to an NL West powerhouse
One team that could use the services of a generational first baseman is the Arizona Diamondbacks. Arizona is looking to head back to the World Series in 2025, and they've already shown a willingness to spend money by acquiring Corbin Burnes. Swinging a shocking trade for Guerrero may bring them within striking distance of the loaded Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.
Putting together a trade package for Guerrero seems so ridiculous. It's going to take multiple MLB Pipeline top 100 prospects alongside other talented pieces to pry him from Toronto. And even then, the Blue Jays are well within their right to refuse to trade him away.
Troy and Jones, both top 100 prospects, lead this loaded hypothetical trade package. Troy, 23, struggled in 2024, but his talent is undeniable. He's behind top prospect Jordan Lawler in the Diamondbacks system though. Jones, 21, is a former No. 2 overall pick who destroyed Low-A pitching last season. He's slashing .265/.393/.383 on his professional career.
Diaz, 24, cracked the big leagues in 2024 and showed phenomenal upside. The righty flashed the ability to stick in the Arizona rotation for years to come. Groover, 22, has smashed professional pitching to the tune of a .281/.362/.450 slash line across two seasons in the minor leagues.
It would be understandable if either side didn't want to do this deal. It's quite a risky move for both teams. But if they both wanted to take a leap of faith, this is the kind of deal that could fall into place.