This Yankees-Cardinals trade finds a Nolan Arenado solution that makes everybody happy
The St. Louis Cardinals began the offseason by pulling off a slew of moves which indicated they were finally looking to rebuild. This comes after the Cardinals' front office tried to win year after year, holding on to a veteran core of players that weren't getting any younger.
These moves included letting Kyle Gibson and Paul Goldschmidt walk in free agency. Along with these moves, the rumors emerged indicating St. Louis was actively shopping third baseman Nolan Arenado. Arenado has a no-trade clause and over $50 million left to be paid on his contract, so it may be tricky to move him.
One team that would be a great fit is the New York Yankees. The Bronx Bombers have added quite a bit of talent this winter after missing out on Juan Soto in free agency. They've already stolen Goldschmidt to play first base. Taking Arenado from the Cardinals would allow the star to play third base while Jazz Chisholm Jr. shifts to second base to replace Gleyber Torres.
During the first stages of the trade discussions, it was unclear whether New York was one of the teams Arenado would waive his no-trade clause for. Right now, it seems likely that he would.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
This Yankees-Cardinals trade would give New York the perfect Gleyber Torres replacement
The Cardinals likely won't be willing to eat more than $20 million of Arenado's remaining deal, but that shouldn't be a problem for Brian Cashman. The Yankees could send one mid-tier prospect to the Cardinals in a glorified salary dump which benefits both sides.
This deal would like strikingly similar to the Yankees trade that landed them Cody Bellinger. My hypothetical package has the Yankees taking on Arenado in exchange for infield prospect Jorbit Vivas. The Cardinals would also send $15 million to the Yankees to pay a portion of Arenado's contract.
Vivas is a candidate to step in and replace Torres this coming season, but he doesn't have the floor or ceiling that comes with Arenado. New York doesn't need to bring in the Gold Glove third baseman, but he would certainly be a huge upgrade over what they have right now.
For the Cardinals, this is simply a salary dump. Making this trade allows them to move on from a massive contract while adding an infield prospect as well.