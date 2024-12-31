This Yankees - Cardinals trade would save New York from pending DJ LeMahieu disaster
By James Nolan
The New York Yankees are looking to return to the World Series in 2025, even after losing the Juan Soto sweepstakes to their cross-town rival.
They’ve added to the roster by bringing in two former MVPs, signing Paul Goldschmidt and trading for Cody Bellinger. Those two will join two-time MVP Aaron Judge and former National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton. With Jazz Chisholm Jr. still under contract, the Yankees have one of the best lineups (on paper) in the American League. However, losing Gleyber Torres leaves a hole open in the Yanks infield.
During the winter meetings, GM Brian Cashman alluded to his confidence in DJ LeMahieu to take over the reins. In 2024, the 36-year-old infielder dealt with many injuries. He only played in 67 games and posted a career-low .204 batting average, but from 2019-2023, the three-time All-Star held a .285 batting average with a .788 OPS. Cashman expecting him to get back to those numbers is unreasonable to some, but not far-fetched.
Starting LeMahieu at second base this season will be a risk for the Yankees, especially considering their championship aspirations. They’ve built one of the best starting rotations (also on paper) by bringing in Max Fried to join Gerrit Cole and the reigning American League Rookie of the Year, Luis Gil.
That said, the offseason still isn’t over. With Jasson Dominguez slated to get his opportunity in left field, New York could use one of their top prospects, Spencer Jones, as trade bait. One player in mind they could try to trade for is the St. Louis Cardinals star, Brendan Donovan.
Jones for Donovan makes perfect sense for both the Yankees and Cardinals
The Cardinals are prospect-hunting, and Jones is an intriguing one. Through three minor league seasons, the 23-year-old prospect holds a .270 batting average with a .800 OPS. He was an absolute star at Vanderbilt and became one of the most highly touted young players. During his time with Vanderbilt, he mashed 73 home runs while posting a staggering .329 batting average.
With the Cardinals looking to acquire more young talent and the Yankees needing an infielder to help them win now, swapping Jones for Donovan could be perfect for both sides.
New York is looking to win their 28th World Series with Judge. The two-time MVP will be turning 33 years old next season. As great as he is, he might not have 50-plus home run seasons much longer. Even former Cy Young Cole is getting up there in age, and he’s coming off a season where he missed a large chunk of time with injuries. Both of their cornerstone superstars aren’t getting any younger. Building a team to win now is vital for the Yankees.
Donovan would be a perfect fit for the Yankees roster right now. He gets on base a ton, as he holds a career .364 on-base percentage. The 27-year-old also holds a .280 lifetime batting average. Allowing stars like Judge, Bellinger, Goldschmidt, Stanton and Chisholm to drive in a player like Donovan would be ideal for 2025.