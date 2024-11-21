This Yankees-Cubs trade would give New York an All-Star Juan Soto backup plan
The Chicago Cubs are still actively trying to move their outfielder Cody Bellinger. Bellinger is an above-average bat with the defensive versatility to play either first base or in the outfield. He should have a plethora of suitors in the trade market, but his contract is so massive that some teams may not be willing to take the entire thing on.
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal recently confirmed all of this to be true.
"While rival executives say the Chicago Cubs want to trade first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger, they also note the difficulty the team likely will face pulling off such a move," Rosenthal wrote. "The Yankees in the past have liked Bellinger, whose father Clay, pitched for them from 1999 to 2001. Bellinger presumably could be one of their options if they lose Soto and replace him with multiple players. But the $32.5 million Bellinger is guaranteed would mitigate the return in some fashion. The Cubs might need to take back an inflated contract, or accept marginal prospects in a deal."
With the New York Yankees as a top fit, let's look into a trade that would give both teams what they want.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
A Yankees-Cubs trade that brings $27.5 million MVP to the Bronx
New York has a contract they want to get off of. Marcus Stroman is being paid $18 million in 2025, and he has an $18 million vesting option in 2026. He's familiar with the Cubs and could be the "inflated contract" that Chicago takes back in the Bellinger deal.
Obviously, a one for one move wouldn't quite work, but if the Yankees toss a prospect or two in, they could pull the deal off and bring their ideal utility man to the Bronx.
Bellinger in pinstripes would be perfect. First of all, he would be a great backup plan for Soto if the Yankees miss on re-signing their superstar. But even if the Yankees sign Soto, Bellinger would be a huge add. Why? Because of his ability to play first base. The Yankees recently let Anthony Rizzo walk in free agency which left a huge hole at first base. Acquiring Bellinger would give Aaron Boone an everyday first baseman while doubling as the fourth outfielder.
On the Cubs side of things, they get off a contract worth around $30 million for the next two seasons and add a contract worth around $20 million each of the next two years, assuming Stroman throws 140 innings in 2025 causing his vesting option to kick in.
Besides that, they add two top 30 prospects in New York's farm system, pitchers Brock Selvidge and Trystan Vrieling. Selvidge is a 22-year-old lefty that's flashed promising stuff across four years of pro ball. He holds a sub-4.00 ERA in 258.2 career innings. Vrieling doesn't come with the same floor as Selvidge. He's 24 and has pitched just one year of pro ball.