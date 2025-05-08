This Yankees overpaid star would be sent packing if fans had any say

The New York Yankees have quite a bit of talent on their roster, and they've spent a lot of money to build this team. However, not all of that money has been well-spent in the past – enter Marcus Stroman.

Last offseason, the Yankees missed out on re-signing superstar outfielder Juan Soto, but they quickly pivoted to a very expensive backup plan. After whiffing on Soto, they added players like Paul Goldschmidt, Max Fried, Devin Williams, and Cody Bellinger, among others. For the most part, this talent has gotten off to a hot start.

Pair that with Aaron Judge's historic start to the season and the Yankees have one of the better rosters in baseball. Still, there are players on the roster who shouldn't be there by the time the season ends. In fact, there's on Yankees player who's severely overpaid and struggling tremendously this season.

In fact, if the fanbase ran the organization, there's no way this player would still be on the roster.

Yankees fans are sick of overpaid pitcher Marcus Stroman

Of course the player I'm speaking of is starting pitcher Marcus Stroman.

Some Yankees fans have probably forgotten how mad they are at Stroman because the righty has been on the injured list for a while now, but he's pitched so poorly this season that it's inexcusable to give him another shot when he's healthy.

On the season, Stroman has made three starts and covered just 9 1/3 innings. In that time, he's surrendered 12 hits, 12 earned runs, two home runs, and walked seven batters compared to seven strikeouts. His WHIP is over a 2.00 and his ERA is well over a 10.00. His last time out, the righty surrendered five earned runs and recorded just two outs in the game.

Last season, Stroman was a healthy scratch from the World Series roster. Albeit the Yankees are without Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil right now, so they're struggling more with depth, but Stroman isn't the answer.

New York needs to turn to the trade market to acquire a pitcher like Sonny Gray or Joe Ryan before it turns back to Stroman as a big leaguer. If fans had their say, the Yankees would have eaten his contract and designated him for assignment by now.