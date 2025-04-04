The Pittsburgh Pirates sat at just 2-5 heading into a weekend where they will host the New York Yankees. We would be lying if we said we were surprised by the team's slow start to 2025, as they are not particularly expected to be playoff contenders this season. However, every fifth game, all baseball fans enjoy watching Pittsburgh play.

Any time flame-throwing ace Paul Skenes toes the rubber, it is must-see TV. Skenes convincingly won National League Rookie of the Year honors last season and finished third in Cy Young Award voting after going 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA and racking up 170 strikeouts. But while Skenes is off to another great start this season, Pirates fans can already sense the righty will not spend his entire career in Pittsburgh — and they're desperate to prevent Bob Nutting from sinking their team any further.

Pittsburgh Pirates fans get creative to send Bob Nutting a message

Last week, we heard the Tampa Bay Rays fan base break out "sell the team" chants in their first home game of the season. Doing this and holding up signs at games are usually the most common ways that fans express their frustration with an organization.

Up until this point, one of the more creative pleas came when the A's did a reverse boycott in Oakland to prove that they were in fact passionate about their team — they just refused to give the current ownership any financial help. But it's safe to say that the Pittsburgh Pirates fan base has taken protest to a whole new level.

On X, there is now an account named "Irate Pirates Fan" that is gaining traction with over 1,000 followers. The page made a post displaying a message that flew over PNC Park during the series opener against the Yankees.

Takeoff! Wheels up!



SELL THE TEAM, BOB! pic.twitter.com/u5msfwMETL — Irate Pirates Fan (@IratePiratesFan) April 4, 2025

A sign dragged behind an aircraft with the message, "sell the team Bob" and promoted their website which is dedicated to bashing owner Bob Nutting and pushing for him to step aside from ownership.

Fans are tired of the lack of success and are worried that their one bright spot is going to be taken away from them. In Nutting's defense, there is no way Pittsburgh can afford Skenes in the long run. Even if they could, it would leave no room for complimentary pieces. Regardless, Nutting is not a popular man in Pittsburgh right now.