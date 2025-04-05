Ticket prices skyrocket for fans' next chance to see Alex Ovechkin break scoring record in-person

Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin now shares the NHL's all-time goals scored record with Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky. "The Great Eight" scored twice on Thursday in the team's 5-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks for career tallies No. 893 and 894.

EIGHT. NINETY. FOUR.



WE ARE WITNESSING GR8NESS. pic.twitter.com/6ia09pU2OF — x - Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 5, 2025

He still has to score one more goal to pass Gretzky for the most ever scored in NHL history and his next opportunity will be on Sunday against the New York Islanders. If you live near UBS Center in Belmont, N.Y., you better have gotten your tickets well ahead of time because it'll cost you a small fortune to get in the building to potentially witness history now.

Capitals vs. Islanders ticket prices soar after Alex Ovechkin ties Wayne Gretzky

Only a few re-sale tickets remain available for Sunday's games but you better be willing to fork over a good chunk of your savings to get a seat. The cheapest available ticket on Ticketmaster, per The Athletic's Chris Johnston on Friday night, was $1,192.

With Alex Ovechkin chasing history, there are only a handful of resale tickets available for Sunday afternoon's Caps-Isles game at UBS Arena for less than $2,000. pic.twitter.com/ONFDj1mSqQ — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 5, 2025

Johnston's post on X was posted not even an hour after TickPick reported the cheapest ticket was more than half that amount at $552.

Even standing room only tickets were going for exorbitant prices. Everybody wants to be a part of history but the incredible part is, Ovechkin isn't guaranteed to score on Sunday.

Despite having scored six times in his last five games played, "The Great Eight" could very well skip this road contest and wait to attempt the history-making moment back at home in Capital One Arena in front of the Capitals faithful.

That being said, if you're a numbers person then the stats are in your favor. Ovechkin has scored 44 times against the Islanders in 71 career games. That's nearly 62 percent of the time he's faced that franchise.

But in reality, most people aren't taking chances and keeping their wallets in their pockets. Watching Ovechkin eventually pass "The Great One" on television isn't too bad either.