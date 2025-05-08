Tigers can't afford to lose patience with struggling top prospect

The Detroit Tigers can be worried about Jackson Jobe, but it’s not time to get impatient as the rookie experienced his first taste of adversity in an otherwise promising start to his MLB career. Sure he did look bad against the Colorado Rockies, who aren’t great. But what good pitcher doesn’t go through ups and downs, especially one that’s early in their MLB career? The Tigers have a right to have some question marks, but this shouldn’t be alarming. And even if you want to be alarmed, now’s not the time for rash decisions.

Remember last year, they traded away Jack Flaherty and then all of a sudden, the Tigers became a postseason team and probably wish they kept Flaherty around as pitching depth became a problem. They have to let Jobe work through one bad game and even a bad stretch if it gets to that.

The Detroit Tigers have to be patient with Jackson Jobe if they truly value him

When Jobe got called up at the end of the season last year, it was a chance for him to get some much needed experience as the Tigers were amidst a playoff push. He made just four appearances, including two postseason games.

The postseason appearances were forgettable. He played just 1.2 innings and gave up five hits, three earned runs and a blown save. That didn’t bleed into 2025, though, as he’s had a largely productive year so far.

He’s 2-0 in six starts with 20 strikeouts. While his ERA ballooned to 4.88 after his start against the Rockies, before the game, he had a 3.38 ERA. Before Wednesday night, no Tigers starter had an ERA above 3.79.

One bad start shouldn’t affect the Tigers’ approach. They were able to get the win, which was the story of last season. That’s why you have a bullpen and that’s why you have relievers. Starters aren’t always going to have a good game, so it’s up to the rest of the arms to pick it up.

They did that and it’s proof that one bad game shouldn’t take away from what Jobe adds to this starting lineup. The Tigers can’t afford to throw in the towel on Jobe just yet. He has to be able to work through adversity to prove why he deserves a chance.