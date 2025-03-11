Tigers can't let spring training fluke force them into big Jackson Jobe mistake

The Detroit Tigers are coming off a year where they blew past expectations; making it to the AL Wild Card and sweeping the Astros to rise to their first ALDS appearance since 2014. The standout performer of their breakout year was none other than Tarik Skubal, who won an American League pitching triple crown enroute to his first Cy Young award.

With his foot on the gas, Tigers’ president Scott Harris went out and signed Gleyber Torres and Jack Flaherty to give both his lineup and rotation the much-needed push the team needs to be more competitive next season. These aggressive moves followed the signings of Tommy Kahnle and Andrew Chafin which will work to bolster the bullpen.

But now, the decisions become a little more difficult. Kenta Maeda, who is in his second year with the Tigers, is slated to be their No. 5 starter. The veteran righty owns a 4.17 career ERA qualifying him for a spot in the back of the rotation. The 6.09 ERA he posted last season is rather unsightly, though he did have an abdominal issue during the season which might explain the worst ERA of his career.

Maeda was the AL Cy Young runner up in the shortened 2020 season, but he hasn’t been able to replicate such a performance during a full season. With his lack of recent success, it appears Maeda could be in danger of losing his spot in the rotation. However, there are a couple of caveats.

This spring, Maeda owns a 5.68 ERA. While not pleasing, his strikeout total stands alone at the top. In 12.2 innings, Maeda has whiffed 19 batters showing remarkable potential. And regardless of how he performs, with a price tag of $10 million this season, Maeda probably won’t be spending a lot of time on the bench. But if Maeda is to keep his spot in the rotation, this might leave another burgeoning star out in the cold.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Jackson Jobe could be left out of the Tigers rotation

Detroit’s top prospect, Jackson Jobe, is bursting with potential and is expected to make an impact this year. Jobe is currently ranked as the No. 5 prospect on MLB pipeline’s top 100 prospects list. The 22-year-old stud made his debut last season with ample success, albeit in a small, four inning sample size. His offerings are rated as overwhelmingly positive.

His pitch mix features an explosive fastball that can hit 100 mph at times offset with a slider that averages 2,900 rpms, both of which are rated at 70 by scouts using the 20-80 scale. His cutter and changeup are both solid secondary offerings both rated at 60. Jobe’s career ERA in the minors sits at a stellar 2.97.

There isn’t any doubt that Jobe carries ace material, the likes of which would easily bolster the rotation behind Skubal. As expressed before, Jobe is expected to have an impact on the Tigers’ pitching staff this year, but the key uncertainty lies in how much of an impact he will have if he isn’t given a spot in the rotation.

By the looks of it, Jobe appears to be the solution to the Tigers’ pitching problems. His repertoire has the potential to guide the Tigers to success where they failed in the postseason last year. But at least for now, it remains to be seen if the Tigers prioritize Maeda’s veteran presence over Jobe’s explosive potential. If this is the case, surpassing the Guardians in the AL Central or defeating them in the postseason might not be as feasible.