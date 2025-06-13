Tigers could swing AL pennant race with one bold trade deadline gambit

The Detroit Tigers have been one of the best teams in the league during the 2025 MLB season. Backed by a strong starting rotation, the Tigers will be looking to add offensive weapons at this summer's MLB trade deadline, and rumors are already picking up that Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suarez may be on the team's radar. Per The Athletic's Jim Bowden:

"The Tigers are for real. They’ll be aggressive at the trade deadline to bolster their bullpen and lengthen their lineup, with a power-hitting third baseman being their biggest need. Like the Mariners, a reunion with the Diamondbacks’ Suárez could be the best fit. Arizona could put Jordan Lawlar at third base to build for next year and let him work on his development in the majors in the second half of the season."

Suarez, currently tied for third in the National League with 19 home runs, would be a perfect fit for Detroit. And he could be available, as Arizona is currently stuck in fourth in the NL West and could let top prospect Jordan Lawlar take over at third base if they decide to be sellers at the deadline. Adding Suarez blocks other AL powerhouse teams like the New York Yankees from adding a key slugger, so this feels like an A+ move waiting to happen if Detroit can pull it off.

Keeping the third base-needy Yankees away from Suarez could potentially bump the Tigers above New York in the AL pecking order, if they're not there already. Detroit is third in the league in runs scored, for now, with the Yankees holding the top spot. Envisioning a potential lineup with Suarez should get Tigers fans excited.

What does a Tigers lineup look like with Eugenio Suarez?

1. Parker Meadows, CF

2. Gleyber Torres, 2B

3. Riley Greene, LF

4. Eugenio Suarez, 3B

5. Kerry Carpenter, RF

6. Spencer Torkelson, 1B

7. Zach McKinstry, DH

8. Dillon Dingler, C

9. Javier Baez, SS

Positions can rotate accordingly, and so can spots in the order based on matchups, but this is a stacked Tigers lineup that can compete against the best pitchers in MLB. We didn't even add Colt Keith, which shows the depth the Tigers will have with a significant splash at the deadline. We're still about a month and a half away, but Tigers fans will be hoping that the Diamondbacks continue trending the wrong way. If they are, look for them to pursue acquiring Suarez seriously. It may not make up for whiffing on Alex Bregman this winter, but it could be just the way to secure their shot at an AL pennant.