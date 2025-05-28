The San Francisco Giants broadcast received a rude awakening on Wednesday afternoon. Per reports, a Tigers grounds crew member suffered an alarming injury during Detroit's game against the San Francisco Giants. While said member of the Tigers organization was thankful for the help he received from the medical staff, he clearly did not want to be filmed. How do I know this? Why not watch for yourself.

While I cannot imagine this ends well for said member of the grounds crew, we must thank him for providing the meme of the season. Any time your team is losing, or a fanbase is frustrated with pretty much anything, this Tigers grounds crew person can put that frustration into words. I cannot properly describe it, frankly, and it's even funnier that the grounds crew member's reaction was aired on live television for a disturbingly-long time.

NBC Sports Bay Area learned a hard lesson on Wednesday – don't kick a man when he's down. While said grounds crew member was injured, he is not a player, manager or umpire. Not everyone wants to be on live television, especially when they're at their lowest moment.

Upset Tigers grounds crew member is one of us

As for the game itself, Detroit wound up winning by a scoreline of 4-3. At the time of the injury, the Tigers were losing. Not too long ago – back when the Tigers were putrid – fans went wild over a goose which appeared on the Comerica Park field, thus prompting several Detroit comebacks. If a goose can be an unofficial mascot, then why can't this literal, breathing human being? I see no issues, minus the possible FCC fines that will come from NBC Bay Area airing the wrong finger for the better part of 10 seconds. That is on the truck, not said grounds crew member. I speak from experience.

In what's been an impressive season for the Tigers so far, this will undoubtedly be forgotten thanks to the team's on-field performance. However, if Detroit should crash out before the ALCS – as they did last season despite a magical run to the playoffs – Tigers fans have an immediate meme in their back pocket.

Really, we can't ask for much more than that.