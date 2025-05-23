Tigers’ dream start is in danger after another Gleyber Torres injury scare

The Detroit Tigers have been MLB's Cinderella story thus far, going 33-17 through their first 50 games. Not only do they lead the AL Central, but they have the best record in the majors as of this writing. Gleyber Torres has played a huge role in that, so you can imagine how nervous Tigers fans are now that he has departed Thursday's game with lower right leg discomfort.

There's no diagnosis as of now other than lower right leg discomfort for Torres. Until there is a firm diagnosis, Tigers fans will hold their breath, especially since Torres has already missed time due to injury earlier this season.

Tigers fans hope for the best following another Gleyber Torres injury scare

If this injury is minor, the Tigers can withstand it. If it's major, though, this team might be in some trouble.

Tigers fans didn't really know what they were going to get from Torres when he signed a one-year, $15 million deal this past offseason. He'd been good in the past, but was coming off a down year, and he came with questions surrounding his base running and his defense.

Instead, Torres has provided an unbelievable spark for Detroit since his arrival. He entered Thursday's action slashing .281/.363/.432 with five home runs and 24 RBI in 37 games. He's performing as well as he has in a couple of years, and has been one of the best offensive second basemen in the league this season. He's been a huge addition for the Tigers.

Where he's provided most value for the Tigers is with his right-handed bat. Torres has been hitting second in the order just about every day, sandwiched in between left-handed hitters like Kerry Carpenter, Riley Greene, and Zach McKinstry, providing balance that they lacked last season. Without him, their left-handed heavy lineup would be even more reliant on left-handers. Spencer Torkelson would be their only feared right-handed hitter.

At this point, all Tigers fans can do is hope for good news. Torres might not be a long-term fit in Detroit, but he's certainly a big part of their team this season. If he has trouble staying on the field, that will hinder their chances when it comes to competing for a World Series title.