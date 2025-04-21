Tigers on verge of harsh Javy Baez truth the Cubs learned long ago

Vibes are good in Detroit right now, to say the least. Not only are the Detroit Pistons in the NBA playoffs for the first time in seemingly forever, but the Detroit Tigers enter Monday's action in first place in the AL Central.

Holding onto first place would be ideal, obviously, but the odds of them doing so after Monday with this lineup against the 16-6 San Diego Padres feel very slim.

Kerry Carpenter is out of the lineup due to a hamstring injury, and Detroit's outfield has taken a big hit as a result. Riley Greene and Zach McKinstry will patrol the corners and, yes, that is Javier Baez's name in center field. He's slated to start there for the first time in his 12-year MLB career.

Chances are, Baez appearing in center field will result in the Tigers learning a lesson that the Chicago Cubs did nearly a decade ago.

Tigers will soon learn that Javier Baez is not a center fielder

Watching a player try a new position can be intriguing, especially when said player is as electrifying as Baez can be. With that being said, Baez trying this out now feels like a recipe for disaster.

Yes, I know Baez has appeared in three games at that position this season, but starting a game there is different than playing a couple of innings there. Starting a Major League game at that position is something that Baez has never done over his career.

The Cubs did actually intend to have Baez start in center field for them at some point, but the Dexter Fowler signing threw that plan out the window. Baez does have four starts in Winter Ball at the position, and made another six in 2016 spring training, but again, Major League games that count are simply different.

At this point, the Tigers are simply desperate to try and salvage something from their horrendous mistake of signing him to the massive contract that they did, and don't really have other options with Matt Vierling, Parker Meadows, Wenceel Perez and Manuel Margot also out with injuries.

All the Tigers can do at this point is hope Baez doesn't lose them a game in center field. With his knack for attempting ridiculous plays when perhaps he shouldn't, he very well might, though.