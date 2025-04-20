The Tigers have an early-season MVP candidate, but it's surprisingly not Tarik Skubal

Look, there's no better nickname for an MLB slugger than Tork. You know, 'cause you need torque to hit the baseball far. So really, Spencer Torkelson was always going to break out. It was ordained by the baseball gods. And now, it's finally happening.

The Detroit Tigers are off to a fantastic start this season, 13-8 with a 1.5-game lead over Cleveland atop the AL Central. The 2024 campaign marked Detroit's first playoffs appearance in a decade. A.J. Hinch's squad is looking to build on that momentum in 2025, boosting the offense while leaning into their ability to vanquish opposing lineups on the mound.

It was a mostly quiet offseason for the Tigers, but a few smart tweaks and positive in-house growth has Detroit feeling awfully dangerous in a wide-open American League. The Yankees are no longer a titanic threat without Juan Soto. The Red Sox, Astros, Rangers, Orioles — all these teams feel vulnerable. There is a real path here for the Tigers.

Among the most impressive performers so far this season is Torkelson. The 25-year-old first baseman has been knocking on the door for a while, but he appears to be putting all the pieces together right now.

Spencer Torkelson's MVP turn has Tigers feeling like an AL contender

Torkelson has long been on a star trajectory for the Tigers, but it took him a few years to settle in. Last season was full of setbacks, as he was limited to 92 games with the big-league squad. He struggled mightily during his misbegotten campaign, logging 10 home runs and 37 RBI with a .669 OPS. He spent significant time in the minors. After his productive sophomore campaign — 34 home runs, 94 RBI, and a .758 OPS — it was a marked step in the wrong direction.

Now he's back, and with a vengeance. We probably shouldn't invest too wholeheartedly in a 20-game sample, but whatever ailed Tork in 2024 feels like a distant memory. This is the follow-up folks expected from him last year. Still 25, it was always premature to write off Torkelson. Those who did are eating crow.

So far in 2025, Torkelson is slashing .288/.386/.630 (1.017 OPS), notching six homers and driving in 18 runs across 73 at-bats. He has been the beating heart of Detroit's revamped offense. Alex Bregman did not want to take his talents to Comerica Park, but the Tigers will hardly care of Torkelson's ascent continues.

Detroit has benefitted from the arrival of Gleyber Torres, while increased production from the likes of Javier Báez, Kerry Carpenter and Zach McKinstry has the Tigers on pace with the very best lineups in a cutthroat AL.

The Tigers' calling card these last couple years has been pitching. Tarik Skubal is a perennial Cy Young candidate. The return of Jack Flaherty gives the Tigers one hell of a No. 2 on the mound. But in addition to knockout pitching, Detroit is starting to put up runs in bunches. That ought to frighten the rest of the league.