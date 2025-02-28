Tigers injury gives top prospect a chance to help fans forget all about Alex Bregman whiff

The next few seasons feel crucial for the Detroit Tigers. Following their 2024 playoff push, the Tigers are now trying to prove that last season was not just a fluke. Detroit was a little more aggressive this offseason than usual, chasing big names like Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado.

Of course, Bregman ultimately signed with the Boston Red Sox and Arenado is still with the St. Louis Cardinals for the time being. Once Detroit missed out on these two stars, they had to turn to internal options to address their third base needs. Matt Vierling was expected to take over the hot corner for A.J. Hinch, but due to injury, it will have to be the next man up.

Detroit Tigers’ prospect Jace Jung has golden opportunity

On Friday morning, the Tigers shared their medical update with a list of injured players. Expected starting third baseman Matt Vierling was listed for an injury that will most certainly take an extended amount of time to recover from.

Vierling reportedly has a strained rotator cuff muscle in his right shoulder. Detroit has shared that he will not be ready for Opening Day, which leaves the door wide open for Tigers prospect Jace Jung.

Jung was a first-round draft pick by the Tigers back in 2024. The infielder has experience at both second and third base but will most likely be plugged into the starting third baseman role following Vierling’s injury.

Jung did appear in 34 games last season at the big league level, where he hit .241 over that stretch. In the minors in 2024, he hit .258 with 15 homers and 63 RBIs. Jung obviously has not had enough time in the big leagues to showcase his full potential but the young and hungry prospect has a chance to do just that in 2025.