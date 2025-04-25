Tigers-Orioles start time, Apr. 25: Game postponed in Detroit

The Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles game on Friday, April 25 has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The series opener, originally scheduled for 6:40 PM E.T. on Friday evening, will instead take place as the second half of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 26. The first game will start at 1:10 ET, followed by another game at 6:10 PM ET.

Here is the press release from the Tigers' official team website:

"Due to forecasted inclement weather in the area, tonight’s Tigers vs. Orioles game has been postponed. Tonight’s game will be made up tomorrow, as the second game of a split doubleheader. Saturday’s originally scheduled 1:10pm game will remain as-is, while tonight’s postponed game will be played afterwards with a first pitch of 6:10pm... All tickets for Friday evening’s game are now valid for Saturday’s 6:10pm start."

Due to the forecast of inclement weather, tonight’s Tigers-Orioles game at Comerica Park has been postponed.



For more information, visit https://t.co/fZrMJXA8Wf. pic.twitter.com/t662ERBWXX — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 25, 2025

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot,our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Tigers vs. Orioles game officially postponed from Friday, April 25 to Saturday, April 26 due to inclement weather

Tigers fans who bought tickets for Friday's game can use those same tickets to enter Comerica Park on Saturday evening.

Both touted as potential American League contenders when the season began, Detroit and Baltimore are on alternate paths right now. The Tigers are 15-10, a half-game ahead of Cleveland for first place in the AL Central. The O's, meanwhile, are 10-14, which is last in the extremely competitive AL East.

Detroit comes into Saturday's doubleheader with significant positive momentum, having won two of three against the San Diego Padres. The Padres own the second-best record in MLB right now. The Tigers boast arguably the league's top pitching staff. Rookie standout Jackson Jobe and six-year vet Casey Mize are expected to draw starts against Baltimore on Saturday.

As for the Orioles, it has been much tougher sledding of late. Baltimore lost two of three to the lowly Washington Nationals coming into its series against Detroit. Just five days ago, the O's were on the wrong end of a 24-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds (not a typo) — a game in which Charlie Morton, Cody Poteet, Cionel Perez, Jorge Mateo and Gary Sánchez all gave up three or more earned runs on the mound.

Brandon Young and Charlie Morton are scheduled to start for the O's on Saturday, although that is liable to change with the shift in date and timeline.

Detroit looks like far and away the better team on paper right now, but baseball is a wild and unpredictable game. If Baltimore can keep Detroit's offense in check, the O's have enough firepower in their lineup to make these games interesting.

Fans will surely hope to see Jackson Holliday and Jackson Jobe, two of the game's brightest young players, square off on Saturday afternoon.