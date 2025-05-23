The perfect trade target for the Tigers is hiding in plain sight with the Cardinals

The Detroit Tigers have been on quite a roller coaster over the last year. The front office sold at the 2024 trade deadline, but the team still forced its way into the postseason. As a result, the front office rewarded the fans and the team by being rather aggressive in the offseason. They added some talent and as a result, have the best record in baseball.

But they could use a few more upgrades, including one in the bullpen. If the Tigers are looking to upgrade their bullpen, a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals to land closer Ryan Helsley would be a dream come true. And it's a deal the Tigers can afford to pull off this season.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

A Ryan Helsley trade would take the Tigers from good to great

There are a few things to look at with a potential Helsley to Detroit trade. First of all, do the Tigers have the prospect capital to make a deal happen?

The answer to this is quite obvious. Yes, the Tigers have the prospect capital. Detroit has one of the best and deepest farm systems in baseball. They could part ways with a few top prospects to land the closer without batting an eye.

Secondly, would the Cardinals entertain the idea of trading Helsley? This is a bit tougher to answer, but I lean toward yes, they would.

The Cardinals are competing right now, but it might not hold up forever. Their roster isn't built to compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets. As much as the Cardinals are stringing wins together right now, it's almost impossible to imagine them topping either loaded NL team in a seven-game series.

With Helsley's contract expiring, he's the prime candidate for the Cardinals to trade away, especially if the Tigers are willing to cut ties with some top prospects to land him.

At the end of the day, the Tigers are going to have to keep being aggressive to build their roster or their winning won't last. They've done an excellent job of putting a very good team on the field at this point, but having a lockdown closer in the postseason is as important as anything in the game. Helsley would give the Tigers a massive boost.