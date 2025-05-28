Tigers raise alarm after Jackson Jobe's mysterious postgame absence

Jackson Jobe is one of the top-ranked prospects in all of MLB. Jobe has the stuff to be the Tigers next ace, well after Tarik Skubal's scheduled free agency in 2026. However, the Tigers also have a history of drafting pitching prospects with injury concerns. So far, Jobe has adjusted to the MLB level with little issue. However, his postgame status (or lack thereof) had some Tigers fans and reporters concerned.

Jobe is learning on the fly, and a key member of the Tigers rotation. At just 22 years old, he has a 4.22 ERA and postseason experience under his belt. AJ Hinch hasn't been shy about using Jobe in high-leverage situations. When healthy, Jobe has some of the best secondary pitches in the big leagues. However, Cody Stavenhagen rightly pointed out some concerns in Jobe's approach on Wednesday, and the notable MPH dropoffs with his pitch selection.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Tigers fans are paranoid about possible Jackson Jobe injury

The Tigers may have noticed this trend as well, which would explain why Jobe was absent postgame. It's unlike the rookie to skip media availability altogether, a decision that would break MLB rules. The more likely reasoning is Jobe is undergoing some sort of medical evaluation – though we cannot report this as fact just yet.

Jobe is no longer a prospect, technically, per MLB Pipeline. He's made enough vital starts for the Tigers that he's been removed from their official list. However, he's just 22 years of age and hasn't fully developed into the pitcher he can be, one day. Over his last three starts, Jobe has shown encouraging signs, giving up just nine earned runs. He almost had his third straight quality start on Wednesday, but was pulled just prior to achieving that feat.

Back in 2021, Tigers scout Tim Grieve defended the team's decision to take Jobe over the likes of Marcelo Mayer and other position players.

“End of the day, with Jackson Jobe, it was as simple as he was the top guy on our board. And that’s not a slight on Marcelo Mayer…we loved Marcelo Mayer, he’s a great player. The room was pretty close to unanimous on that. Everyone agreed the stuff was unique…as for me, I can go back over the years…I don’t think I’ve ever had anyone in my area with the combination of the athleticism, the makeup and stuff across the board…you just don’t see that in high school pitchers ever," Grieve said.

It turns out he may have had a point. We can only hope Jobe doesn't suffer a major setback in pursuit of short-term goals.