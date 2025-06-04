Tigers-White Sox start time: Rain delay updates from Rate Field

Wednesday's game between the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers was supposed to start at 6:40 p.m. CT. The weather had other ideas, keeping the tarp on the field and the start of the game pushed back.

The White Sox announced the delay at 6:15 p.m. CT, about half an hour before the original game time. They promised to provide more information about a new start time. For now, we wait.

Tigers-White Sox rain delay: No start time indicated

This article will be updated as the White Sox supply more information.

6:45 p.m. update: The White Sox tweeted that they "expect rain to remain in the area for at least another 45-60 minutes." That gives us an idea on the length of this delay. It won't be over quick.

6:30 p.m. update: After initially taking off the tarp at around 6 p.m., the grounds crew reversed course about 15 minutes later and the official delay announcement followed.

What is the forecast in Chicago on June 4?

Accuweather shows showers continuing past 7 p.m. CT with things lightening up by 8 p.m. It seems like the game will be able to get going eventually. The White Sox and Tigers just have to wait out the weather a bit.

Lineups for White Sox vs. Tigers on June 4

When the game does get underway, the White Sox will have Jared Shuster on the mound opposite Sawyer Gipson-Long for the Tigers. Shuster, who has a 6.14 ERA this year, is expected to serve as an opener with Mike Vasil likely to eat up innings after him, according to Will Venable.

The lineup will feature Mike Tauchman at leadoff. Luis Robert Jr. continues to sit out as an opportunity to dial in some adjustments. He was kept on the bench on Tuesday.

Gipson-Long is waiting just a little longer for a long-awaited return. He last pitched in September 2023. He missed the entirety of the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He also had surgery on his hip that summer. That makes him a huge unknown coming into this one.

The Tigers scratched right fielder Kerry Carpenter due to hamstring tightness. He was replaced by Wenceel Perez.