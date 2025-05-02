It's time for Mets to pull the plug on this former top prospect

Even the best teams in the league have areas where they could upgrade. For the New York Mets, these holes are few and far between, but they do exist. In fact, there's a former top prospect on the roster right now who's gotten off to a horrendous start to the season and it might be time for the Mets to cut ties with him.

New York needs to entertain the idea of cutting ties with Jose Siri. This could be by designating him for assignment or by trading him, if another team is willing to take him.

Siri, 29, was slashing .050/.208/.100 through 20 at-bats before suffering an injury earlier in the season. This comes after he slashed .187/.255/.366 with 170 strikeouts a year ago.

He has a big swing and miss problem. According to Baseball Savant, he's near the bottom of the league in xBA, whiff percentage, strikeout percentage, and a few other advanced statistics, dating back to last season. The Mets brought him in with the hope that he would be better than last season, but it seems like he might be trending in the wrong direction.

Mets should be forward thinking with tough roster decisions

New York is absolutely loaded with talent and their play on the field has reflected that. Even with Juan Soto having a very disappointing first month in Queens, the Mets are one of, if not the best team in the league at the moment. A lot of this has to do with the dominant start of Pete Alonso and some incredible pitching.

Some experts are predicting the Mets will regress a bit if and when the pitching comes back to earth. It's only a matter of time before their rag tag pitching rotation starts giving up runs, right? They're already taking chances on risky spot starters.

Siri still has a lot of power and some potential as a platoon outfielder, especially because he's an excellent defender. But given the Mets' talented roster and World Series hopes, they should be looking to bring in better talent at the trade deadline instead of a 29-year-old who may never reach his true potential.