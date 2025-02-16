It might be time for New Orleans to build around its star not named Zion Williamson
By Lior Lampert
For reasons not entirely in their control, the 2024-25 NBA campaign has been one to forget for the New Orleans Pelicans. Injuries have plagued the roster from top to bottom, specifically the former, with key contributors constantly in and out of the lineup. But if there's any positive takeaway from this season in the Big Easy, standout wing Trey Murphy III is a budding star.
Murphy has been excellent fresh off signing a four-year, $112 million rookie-scale contract extension at the buzzer of the deadline date this past offseason. New Orleans has enjoyed an incredible return on investment thus far, especially since late December.
As Sam Vecenie of The Athletic alludes to, his recent ascension has flown under the radar.
The average basketball fan may not realize it, but Murphy has been playing exceptionally over his last 24 games. He's averaging 24.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals and hovering around the fabled 50/40/90 shooting splits during this stretch. His sizable "leap" has been overlooked, Vecenie mentions. Yet, while everyone sleeps on the 24-year-old, New Orleans suddenly has itself a dependable long-term building block.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
The Pelicans should build around Trey Murphy III instead of Zion Williamson
Given the historically bonkers 2025 NBA trade deadline, we can't blame you for not being caught up with Murphy and the state of Pelicans basketball. Considering New Orleans enters this year's All-Star break in last place in the Western Conference standings, there isn't much reason to watch or follow them. Nonetheless, Murphy has been a glimmer of hope for the team in a time of darkness.
A right hamstring strain he suffered in training camp sidelined Murphy for the start of the season and expedited his ramp-up process. But since then, he's fully settled in, and it's reflected on the court.
At 6-foot-8, 206 pounds, many touted Murphy as a prototypical 3-and-D when the Pelicans selected him No. 17 overall in the 2021 draft. Albeit an incredible shooter and defender, his creation and playmaking off the bounce have improved vastly, showcasing untapped potential.
Despite the Pelicans ostensibly planning to move forward with Williamson after sending longtime running mate Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors, uncertainty lingers. Where the two sides go from here remains murky. Regardless, Murphy has established himself as a franchise cornerstone in New Orleans and someone the front office must factor into their decision-making process.