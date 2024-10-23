Time to eat a W: Browns finally give fans the QB they’ve wanted all along
By Austen Bundy
The moment Cleveland Browns fans have all been controversially clamoring for has finally arrived.
With starting quarterback DeShaun Watson out for the remainder of the 2024-25 season, backup Jameis Winston will finally get under center for the Browns on Sunday against Baltimore.
Watson suffered a ruptured Achilles during Cleveland's Week 7 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals but Winston didn't get to see the field at first. Instead, Dorian Thompson-Robinson took over late in the second quarter but suffered his own injury later in the game, prompting Winston to finish off the 21-14 loss.
FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday that the decision to relegate Winston to the emergency third quarterback spot on Sunday was part of the game plan and not an indictment of his abilities.
Cleveland fans finally get their (twisted) wish with Watson now gone
Despite Watson having a less than savory past few years, dealing with several sexual assault allegations and lawsuits, the organization continued to trot him out onto the field and start games.
Fans were clearly torn over how to approach watching their favorite team and that conflict hit a boiling point Sunday when Watson's Achilles ruptured. So much so that it was audibly evident fans in Cleveland were cheering when it was obviously noticeable Watson had gone down with a serious injury.
Granted, Cleveland was off to a terrible start with Watson (1-6 and averaging 15.6 points-per-game) and practically traded away the entire farm to Houston for him in 2022. Browns fans had a lot to be angry at on top of Watson's off-field behavior.
Now Winston will get his opportunity to shine and perhaps pull Cleveland back onto its feet competitively. He did throw the team's only passing touchdown of the game late in the fourth quarter to tight end David Njoku.
However, it is a tough break for him that his first start this season will be against the seemingly unstoppable Baltimore Ravens. But, if anyone can make something weird happen and pull off the upset it would be Winston.