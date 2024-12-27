Tinfoil Hat: Lions may have grander plans for Teddy Bridgewater than we realized
The Detroit Lions are giving Teddy Bridgewater the opportunity to win a Super Bowl by bringing him out of retirement. They may give him another job opportunity down the line.
Bridgewater signed with the Lions after finishing a championship run as head coach of Miami Northwestern High School. He'll be with the team for the rest of the regular season and playoffs. From there, maybe he'll get a chance to coach in the NFL.
There's been chatter about Bridgewater being pursued by NFL teams as an assistant coach. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, teams have inquired after him recently.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com went as far as speculating that the Lions might be scouting him as a potential assistant who could move from the roster to the coaching staff.
It seems inevitable that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will leave Detroit after the season with head coaching opportunities once again emerging for him. It might be premature to replace Johnson with Bridgewater directly, but who knows? Kellen Moore went from playing for the Cowboys in 2017 to being their quarterbacks coach in 2018 to being the OC in 2019. It's not such a strange idea.
Bridgewater was on the Lions roster last year, appearing in one game. He announced his retirement after 10 seasons. Then he did an outstanding job in his first year as a high school head coach but the itch to get back in pads was apparently stronger than the idea of a well-earned holiday break.
No one expects to see Bridgewater get in the game right away. The last time he attempted a pass in an NFL game was in January of 2022. But he'll have a few extra days to acclimate and prepare. The Lions play on Monday Night Football against the 49ers before finishing the regular season with a game against the Vikings that could decide the division and No. 1 seed.