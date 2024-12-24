Titans also took an L on MNF because of one Malik Willis throw
By Kinnu Singh
The Green Bay Packers trounced the hapless New Orleans Saints in humiliating fashion on Monday Night Football. The Saints offense was left toothless without running back Alvin Kamara, and Green Bay’s 34-0 victory marked the first shutout of the 2024 season.
Green Bay benched starting quarterback Jordan Love after taking a 27-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. Backup quarterback Malik Willis entered the game in what was meant to be an act of mercy, but instead he only caused further humiliation across the league.
Willis only threw two passes during his limited action, but his brief appearance served as a reminder of how much coaching and development truly factors into any player’s success.
Malik Willis offered Titans another reminder of their mistake
With Green Bay facing a fourth-and-two with just over four minutes remaining, Willis found wide receiver Jayden Reed on a crossing route and made a beautiful throw for a 34-yard connection.
Seeing Willis’ performance this season must be painful for the Tennessee Titans, who originally selected the Liberty University quarterback in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. This season, Titans quarterbacks Will Levis and Mason Rudolph have produced one of the league’s worst scoring offenses while combining for 20 interceptions.
Willis received limited playing time during his time in Tennessee. As a rookie, he played in 11 games and posted a 1-2 record in three starts. He finished the season with 35 completions on 66 attempts for 276 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions. Willis only threw five passes in his sophomore campaign, and he was traded to Green Bay right before the start of the 2024 regular season.
The trade proved to be a wise move by Green Bay, who needed Willis to step in as the starter after Love suffered a knee injury in the season opener. The Packers faced the threat of falling into a three-game hole to start the season, but Willis managed to keep the team afloat while Love worked his way back.
Willis led the Packers to victory in both of his starts by playing mistake-free football. In those two games, he completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 324 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, while also adding 114 rushing yards and one score on 12 carries.