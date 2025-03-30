Titans HC Brian Callahan attempts worst draft smokescreen ever to try and fool NFL

For the first time since 2016, the Tennessee Titans own the first overall pick in the NFL Draft. The choice that year was quarterback Jared Goff—but that was by the Rams as the Titans traded the selection. With the 2025 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, speculation has the team opting for quarterback Cam Ward (Miami, Fla.)

Of course, that’s just speculation. The Titans are trying to keep their options open prior to late April's showcase. However, it's unclear if any opposing teams will fall for that facade given the reports to the contrary.

The guessing game is alive and well with Tennessee Titans

The Titans have a new general manager in Mike Borgonzi, and he’s added a lot of veteran talent in free agency. In 2024, first-time NFL head coach Brian Callahan had a pair of starting quarterbacks in Will Levis and Mason Rudolph. The latter returned to the Steelers this offseason. Meanwhile, Borgonzi has added a pair of signal-callers in free agency in Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle. Callahan is more than familiar with the former.

So, are the Titans actually focused on adding a quarterback in this year’s draft?

“I don’t think you can make that assumption,” explained Callahan (via Mark Mihalko of Titans Wire). “And I don’t think people give enough respect to what Brandon Allen is. I think Brandon is a good quarterback. I think you watch him play and what he’s done in his career, he’s a guy that can play. He’s a good quarterback. You are judging from a pool of guys (in free agency) that are all very similar, one way or another, and everyone has opinions on who is better, this, that or the other. Ultimately, Brandon has played 10 years for a reason.”

Allen was also in Cincinnati for three seasons (2020-22) when Callahan was the Bengals’ offensive coordinator, so there’s a lot to be said about familiarity. What does this all mean? It’s pretty obvious that the Titans aren’t ready to tip their hand about their plans on April 24. That’s nothing new when it comes to playing the game known as the NFL Draft.

As much faith as Callahan may have in Allen, he is not a starting-caliber quarterback, and the Titans know this. However, it plays into their hand for other teams to assume they're comfortable with Allen, even if that's not the case come draft day.

The bad news for Tennessee is that no one is falling for their act.