How the Titans can secure the No. 1 pick: What Tennessee needs on Sunday
By Mark Powell
It's been a miserable season for the Tennessee Titans, thanks in large part because they don't have a real long-term answer at the quarterback position. Will Levis ain't it, and he doesn't make anyone want to eat more mayonnaise. Frankly, that should've been an early warning sign.
The Titans offense looked marginally better with Mason Rudolph at the helm. Rudolph thrives in the role of spot starter, but once teams gain enough film on him he always struggles – just ask the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tennessee has given Levis a second chance to prove himself late in the season, and he has failed them time and time again.
The NFL Draft may be the best chance for Tennessee to land their quarterback of the future. Their positioning for next April is very much still up in the air entering Week 18, however. Brian Callahan is reportedly on the hot seat after just his first season since ownership is unhappy with the Titans progress. A one-and-done season for Callahan would be a surprise, though. Odds are, Tennessee will give Callahan and the Tennessee front office a chance to select their ideal QB to groom and develop.
What the Titans need to secure the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft
If the Titans hope to end the season with the worst overall record in the NFL, their first step is to lose to the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Titans play in the early window against Houston, a team with little to gain by beating them in Week 18. Still, the Texans backups could very well take down the Titans even with Levis. While the players have plenty to gain, the front office and coaching staff could lose out on QB1 with a victory. As much as NFL head coaches claim that doesn't influence their decision-making, it surely comes into play at some point.
The Titans also need the New England Patriots to beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Patriots are currently slotted as the No. 1 overall pick, and are in prime position to trade that pick to another QB-needy team, as they selected Drake Maye in 2024. If the Pats beat the Bills – and Josh Allen won't play the entire game for Buffalo – then Tennessee has a chance to control its own destiny.
NFL mock draft: Who would the Tennessee Titans select with the No. 1 overall pick?
If the Titans landed the No. 1 overall pick, the smart money is on them selecting one of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, who will compete for QB1 in team workouts and the NFL Combine (assuming both attend). Several mock drafts have Tennessee signing a veteran QB and drafting a wide receiver with their early-round pick.
This year's QB class is lacking as compared to 2024, so it's easy to understand why some pundits might feel that way. While that would be the smart play, this is not an intelligent franchise, and thus they could be more inclined to reach on Sanders, who Mel Kiper Jr. has ranked as his QB1 as of this writing.