Titans would rather sign Aaron Rodgers awful former teammate than real Aaron Rodgers

The Tennessee Titans are once again looking for a franchise quarterback.

And folks... they still haven't found one.

The Will Levis experiment took an unfortunate turn in year two. The dude just doesn't have it, which leaves Tennessee in limbo under new head coach Brian Callahan. We should expect the Titans to give Callahan time to figure things out after such a successful run as Cincinnati's OC, but Tennessee didn't take long to axe Mike Vrabel when the Titans' success plateaued. Pressure is starting to mount.

Equipped with the No. 1 overall pick in next month's NFL Draft, all signs point to Tennessee selecting Miami quarterback Cam Ward. That gives them a new building block, but it does not completely settle the QB room in 2025.

Generally, we should expect the No. 1 pick to start out of the gate, but Ward isn't as solid a prospect as No. 1 quarterbacks past. Tennessee also still has Levis on the roster, although their latest signing could be the precursor to a trade.

Some would argue that Tennessee should sign a more established vet to back up Ward, or perhaps even to start over him out of the gate. We all know Aaron Rodgers is still looking for a home, and the Titans are one of the few QB-needy teams left. Instead, it seems like the Titans are content with a rather underwhelming former teammate of Rodgers' from the New York Jets.

Titans put Aaron Rodgers rumors to bed with Tim Boyle signing

Tennessee inked 30-year-old Tim Boyle to a contract on Wednesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He joins Will Levis and Brandon Allen in the Titans QB room for now, but that will change shortly with Ward coming down the pipeline.

Titans have signed veteran quarterback Tim Boyle, who has spent six NFL seasons with the Packers, Lions, Bears, Jets, Texans, Dolphins and Giants. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2025

Boyle has been in the NFL since 2019, playing for six different teams. He spent the 2023 campaign with the Jets, where he served as QB3 behind (the injured) Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson. Last season, Boyle split time between the Giants and the Dolphins.

For his career, Boyle has five touchdown passes and 13 interceptions across 23 appearances (five starts). Going back to college, he has six touchdowns and 26 interceptions. Yes, that means one touchdown and 13 interceptions during his three-year stint at UConn.

How exactly Boyle continues to earn an NFL paycheck each year is beyond me, but good for him. He must be a really swell dude. The Titans presumably plan on keeping Boyle as their second or third-string quarterback, depending on what happens with Levis. He can, I guess, start in a pinch if Cam Ward misses time.

This hardly merits outrage, but one can justifiably question what exactly the thinking is in Tennessee's front office. For all his baggage off the field, Aaron Rodgers shouldn't cost too much and he's easily the most competent (not to mention established) signal-caller left in free agency. Rodgers might not want to sign up for a lost season in Nashville at this point in his career, but it doesn't feel like the Titans even made a phone call. And, if you're in the market for backup QBs, Boyle might just be the least qualified option available.

Hopefully Ward shows up and shows out as a rookie. If he doesn't, the Titans are in a bind.