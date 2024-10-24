Titans trade with Seahawks proves that Will Levis' time is all but up
By Jack Posey
Going into the 2024 NFL season, the Tennessee Titans were a team of much intrigue. They handed Will Levis the keys, and with his appearance as a prototypical NFL quarterback, many pundits thought he had the talent to drive away with the starting job and never look back.
The Titans let Derrick Henry walk – the guy that had been their sole offensive identity for the past eight years – hired an offensive minded head coach, and added weapons such as Calvin Ridley and Tony Pollard. It looked like Tennessee was ready for liftoff. And while Levis has been the subject of great discontent almost halfway through this season, it isn't what fans in Nashville hoped to see.
Through five games this season, Levis has thrown just five touchdowns to eight interceptions as the Titans are an abysmal 1-5. Now, it appears the front office is ready to start over, again.
Tennessee Titans trades prove the Will Levis era is over
The first to leave was DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs for a fifth-rounder that can become a fourth-round pick.
Hopkins had previously stated this about potential trade rumors, "I love my life. I love where I am. God put me where I need to be, and He always will. I play football." As fate would have it, Hopkins was apparently destined to play with a better quarterback than Levis.
The next domino fell on Wednesday, when the Titans traded Ernest Jones IV to the Seattle Seahawks for a fourth-round pick and Jerome Baker.
Who could be next? It is heavily rumored that the Titans have been shopping All-Pro Harold Landry.
If the season ended today, the Titans would hold the fourth-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They are behind the New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns, all of whom have six losses but have not had their bye week yet. The Titans have a tough schedule in the second half of the season, with four of their next five games being against the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, and Washington Commanders.
With or without some of his supporting cast, Levis time leading the Titans could be coming to an end.