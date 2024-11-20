TJ Watt and the Steelers don’t have time for Myles Garrett’s delayed vendetta
By Kinnu Singh
The Pittsburgh Steelers emerged victorious over the Baltimore Ravens to take full control of the AFC North division. There is little time to celebrate, however. Up next, the Steelers will travel to face the Cleveland Browns, another divisional foe, on the national stage.
In this game, the spotlight will be on the two opposing edge rushers: Steelers outside linebacker TJ Watt and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.
The rivalry between the two appeared to kick up a notch when both star players were nominated for the 2023 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. Garrett ultimately took the award home. That didn’t seem to sit well with Watt, who elected not to attend the NFL Honors Show.
When Garrett won the award, Watt expressed his disapproval on social media.
“Nothing I’m not used to,” Watt posted on X, formerly Twitter.
T.J. Watt dismissed war of words with Myles Garrett after DPOY comments
Heading into their first clash since that comment, both players will have added motivation to terrorize the opposing quarterback. While Garrett openly discussed that motivation and criticized Watt for being upset about the award, the Steelers pass rusher declined to get into a verbal joust.
“I have respect for everybody in the league,” Watt said on Wednesday, per Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Obviously, he’s a guy who has been a top pass rusher in the league for a long time. But I don’t compete directly against him. It’s our team versus their team, and at the end of the day, I just want the Pittsburgh Steelers to come out with a win.”
Those comments came in response to Garrett’s recent remarks about Watt’s reaction to the annual honors.
“I’ve never complained about the trophy not being at my house and vice versa,” Garrett said during a press conference on Tuesday. “He shouldn’t be feeling two ways about knowing it’s going to me. So just going to play the game. I don’t play against T.J., he doesn’t play against me. We’ll have a plan to go out and do what we’re supposed to, win the game and dominate on defense. It’s up for grabs this year, and we’ll see the best man win.”
Watt earned the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2021, and he’s been named to four first-team All-Pro teams and six Pro Bowls. Garrett has earned three first-team All-Pro teams and five Pro Bowls.
Although Watt’s 7.5 sacks currently edge out Garrett’s total of seven sacks, both currently trail to another divisional rival. Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson leads the league with 11.5 sacks.
Both players will try to narrow that gap on Thursday Night Football, although Watt should have an easier time feasting against the Browns’ tattered offensive line.