TJ Watt and Steelers get the last laugh thanks to Myles Garrett trade request
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns rivalry goes way back, even before the last version of the 'Browns' moved to Baltimore and became another Pittsburgh rival. Are you getting the picture yet? These two cities hate each other, which is why the personal rivalry of Myles Garrett and TJ Watt has received so much fanfare over the years.
Garrett is a six-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro and won AP Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 over Watt, who was upset with the process. Watt has similar accolades, as a seven-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro and 2021 AP Defensive Player of the Year.
Watt took his omission from what he thought should be his second DPOY award personally. Garrett took Watt's opinion personally, and the war of words did not end there. Garrett believes Watt owes him an apology for how he reacted, which the Steelers star has yet to act upon.
Why is Myles Garrett still upset with TJ Watt?
In the days leading up to a Week 12 matchup against Pittsburgh, Garrett let it be known he still wasn't over Watt's commentary.
“I’ve never complained about the trophy not being at my house and vice versa,” Garrett said during a press conference. “He shouldn’t be feeling two ways about knowing it’s going to me. … It’s up for grabs this year, and we’ll see the best man win.”
The Browns then upset the Steelers in the snow, and Garrett sounded off for the second time in a matter of days.
"I got a lot of respect for him, a lot of respect for all the guys over there," Garrett said of Watt. "But I'm number one. And that's what I am, Edge 1, to defensive player of the year. I'm the guy. It's still me. There's no other person being defended like I am, or schemed or played against like I am."
Myles Garrett Browns trade request gives TJ Watt the last laugh
Who is the better player, Garrett or Watt? I am not here to make that choice. However, Steelers fans will certainly latch on to the fact that Garrett couldn't stand to stay with Cleveland for another season, while Watt is committed to Pittsburgh, even if that means being stuck in a bizarre 9-8 purgatory.
When you line up the accolades, these two players aren't that far apart. For fans of such historic franchise, longevity may be the key to deciding whether Watt or Garrett gets the last laugh in such a trivial argument.