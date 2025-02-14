Tkachuk brothers' dominance of Finland shows USA will be problem in 4 Nations Face-Off
By Marci Rubin
In their first game of the 4 Nations Face-Off, Team USA trounced Finland 6-1 thanks to an explosion of offense in the third period. Although Finland scored the first goal, the rest of the scoring in the USA vs. Finland match-up was all United States.
The Tkachuk brothers accounted for four of the six USA goals on Thursday night. This opportunity to play together is special. Matthew and Brady Tkachuk on the same team are a threat to other teams. The other nations in the tournament will have a hard time stopping this duo and the rest of Team USA.
Matthew and Brady Tkachuk are electric in USA vs. Finland match-up
Thursday’s game between USA and Finland was rather close during the first two periods. Down 1-0, Brady Tkachuk scored USA’s first goal in the opening period to tie it up. Matt Boldy scored their second goal in the second period. USA led 2-1 after two periods.
Early in the third period, three goals came in quick succession scored by Matthew Tkachuk, Jake Guentzel and Brady Tkachuk. Then Matthew Tkachuk scored the final goal of the game, bringing USA’s goal tally to six. Finland was unable to respond to the onslaught of offense. Connor Hellebuyck allowed just one goal.
The Tkachuks had five points in the game, including Matthew assisting on one of Brady’s goals. Both of Matthew’s goals were on the power play. Combined, the Tkachuks had four goals, one assist, 10 hits and 13 shots. The physical aspect of the Tkachuks’ game is key, too. Their presence is felt all over the ice, and Thursday night was no different.
USA head coach Mike Sullivan didn’t originally place the Tkachuk brothers on the same line. During the second period, Sullivan switched Kyle Connor with Brady Tkachuk, putting the Tkachuk brothers on a line with Jack Eichel. Team USA really came to life once the change was made. The outcome proved that changing the lines was the right move, and Sullivan should roll with these lines moving forward. Both brothers were as advertised, and their natural chemistry as linemates makes them unstoppable.
Team USA is a problem for other nations in the tournament, and they showed that in their dominant win over Finland. Matthew and Brady Tkachuk together are a big reason why the United States is tough to beat. USA’s next game will be on Saturday night against Canada in a rivalry match-up.