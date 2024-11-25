Todd Bowles comments on Mike Edwards make Chiefs look worse for not kicking the tires
The Kansas City Chiefs might be kicking themselves after what Todd Bowles said about newly acquired safety Mike Edwards. The Chiefs need help in the secondary and Bowles said Edwards can be a great addition and reinforcement for the Buccaneers secondary.
The Chiefs probably should have looked into bringing Edwards back, if nothing more to see if he could provide any assistance. He's obviously already familiar with the defense so not much harm in bringing him back as a contingency plan. While they opened the season 9-0 before losing to Buffalo last week, the pass defense has been an issue all year.
Steve Spagnuolo, as good of a defensive coordinator as he is, hasn’t been able to mask their pass defense struggles. While pressuring the quarterback certainly helps, it ultimately is a temporary and situational fix to a bigger problem.
If Edwards becomes a key piece for Tampa Bay, the Chiefs will only have themselves to blame for not being more aggressive in bringing him back.
Chiefs may regret not snagging Mike Edwards off waivers before Tampa Bay if Todd Bowles is right
This season, the only downside to this Chiefs team eager to be the first NFL team to win three straight Super Bowls is their pass defense. While Patrick Mahomes seems like he can do it all, the one thing he can’t do is play both sides of the ball.
And offensively, he’s on pace for one of his worst seasons in the NFL. He entered Sunday with 15 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season. Because of that, it puts a lot more pressure on the defense to get stops.
Entering Sunday’s game against Carolina, the Chiefs are averaging 212 passing yards allowed by the defense and have allowed 14 passing touchdowns. The most alarming stat is they only have six interceptions.
For a Spagnuola defense, with the creativity he has, you’d think they’d force more. That’s largely due to an inexperienced secondary. Only time will tell if the Chiefs will regret not signing Mike Edwards first.
But if Bowles is able to utilize Edwards to the Buccaneers advantage, it could be one more reason the Chiefs might struggle to get a third straight championship.