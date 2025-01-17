Tom Brady is committed to his obvious conflict of interest
By Austin Owens
Tom Brady is best known for being arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history. It is still strange not to see the seven-time Super Bowl champion and 15-time Pro Bowl captain under center. Since his retirement, Tom Brady has found ways to hang around football.
Brady has been a broadcaster for Fox, providing color commentary on Sundays while also being a 5 percent partner of the Las Vegas Raiders organization. While this seems like a lot to balance, it sounds like Brady intends to keep it that way regardless of how much work it will take.
Tom Brady staying with Fox
When Brady was hired by Fox Sports, he signed a contract for 10 years worth $375 million. The 2024-25 season was Brady’s first year in this role and his future with Fox has already been in question given his new ownership role with the Raiders. However, Don Yee, Brady’s agent, has made Brady’s future plans very clear.
Brady is staying with Fox and intends to stay with Fox Sports for the entirety of his 10-year deal. Even though Brady is only 5 percent owner of the Raiders, owner Mark Davis seriously values Brady’s football intelligence.
Davis wants Brady to be a “huge voice” during the head coaching search the Raiders are currently conducting. However, as a broadcaster, there is a clear conflict of interest and actually an NFL policy that would prohibit Brady from becoming a Raiders employee.
As part owner, Brady is still allowed to serve as a committee member throughout the coaching search. Therefore, it is theoretically possible for Brady to in fact have that huge voice Davis is seeking in this process. There is however an obvious concern for how much time Brady would/could spend with the Raiders searching for their new head coach while he also has responsibilities and expectations with Fox Sports to unbiasedly commentate NFL games.