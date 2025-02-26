Tom Brady's desperate Matthew Stafford plea isn't working on Rams or Sean McVay

Tom Brady's post-football career has been somewhat of a mixed bag. He began his broadcast career with FOX Sports this past season, but it was met with mixed results all season long. It does not help that he became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders last October because he is not allowed to attend another team's facility and watch practices, as well as not allowed to publicly criticize officials and other clubs.

With his duties with FOX Sports done for the season, his role as a minority owner of the Raiders will be put to the test this offseason. Brady apparently made a late push to hire Ben Johnson, who ended up taking the Chicago Bears head coaching job while keeping his mouth shut about Johnson when he called the NFL Divisional Playoff game between the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions.

They eventually hired Pete Carroll to stabilize the team, which has gone through Jon Gruden, Rich Bisaccia, Josh Daniels, and Antonio Pierce since relocating to Las Vegas. It is not known how much of a voice Brady had in Carroll's hiring. But you can bet the hiring of John Spytek as the new general manager had his fingers all over it as he comes from Tampa Bay, where Brady played from 2020-22, and probably knows Spytek well.

Tom Brady's influence with Raiders will be tested in Matthew Stafford pursuit

With the recent news that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been given permission to talk with other teams as he is looking for an extension that pays him over $50 million per year, there are reports that Tom Brady has reached out to Stafford in an effort to lure him to Sin City.

What people need to remember is this is not Stafford and his agent demanding to be traded. Rams head coach Sean McVay clarified that and they are allowing him to gauge his market and reiterated he wants Stafford back next season.

From being drafted 199th overall to winning seven Super Bowls, Brady's renowned approach to the game and preparation, without a doubt, made him among the greatest players in NFL history.

The Raiders are desperate for a quarterback after starting Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell and Desmond Ridder in 2024. It is easy to understand why Brady is trying to reach out to Stafford, even if they come up short. There are other quarterbacks that the Raiders will look to acquire by any means necessary.

There is no way in hell Brady did not pay hundreds of millions of dollars just to sit and watch as a token owner. His football acumen will be put to the test to find the right players to elevate the Raiders this offseason. And you know majority owner Mark Davis will value his opinion a lot considering the dire state the Raiders are in right now.