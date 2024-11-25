Tom Brady doesn't buy Packers as Super Bowl contender even after cathartic rout of 49ers
Tom Brady wasn’t thrilled with what he saw from the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, despite them running through the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field.
And honestly, he’s not wrong. The Packers beating down on the 49ers had more to do with the 49ers not looking that great, rather than Green Bay dismantling them. San Francisco turned the ball over relentlessly and even still, the Packers tried giving it back to them.
This wasn’t the best display of how good the Green Bay Packers can be and I agree with Brady, they have to look better to convince me they’re a Super Bowl contending team.
Jordan Love is careless with the ball and that could haunt the Green Bay Packers
The one thing that stood out in Sunday’s game was Jordan Love is kind of careless with the ball at times. In a way, it feels like he takes a lot of risks, but it’s also one of things that makes you wonder why he’s such a risk taker.
There were quite a few passes he made that San Francisco simply didn’t make the play on the ball. While he didn’t have any interceptions Sunday, he certainly tried to have a few.
This season, Love already has 11 interceptions. He’s a deep ball threat and has no problem putting the ball down the field. The good thing is he has weapons to have explosive plays down the field.
But that also means he likes to take risks down the field, hoping he gets the ball to his receiver. A good defense won’t let him get away with near mistakes.
The Packers have the chance to be one of the top teams in the NFC and they’ll probably have to go through division rival Detroit Lions to do so. The Lions already beat Green Bay once this season.
The Lions defense has been the bright spot along with an offense that features three of the most explosive players in the NFL. That’s who Green Bay should be mentally preparing for when the practice.
Love has to do a better job of protecting the ball or they won’t ever reach the potential they hope. So yeah, Tom Brady is right, Love needs to be more careful with the ball. Sunday he didn’t turn the ball over, but it wasn’t the best example of how good he or the Packers can be.