Tom Brady just placed immense pressure on Raiders' sixth-round pick

While new Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll was the driving force behind the team’s acquisition of Geno Smith, minority owner Tom Brady may have his eyes on the team’s latest rookie quarterback. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was on board with the Raiders selecting North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, according to The Athletic’s Dan Pompei.

“[Brady] liked the way he threw it, his technique, throwing from the ground up and his motion,” Raiders general manager John Spytek said about the team’s decision to draft Miller. “And he thought he had the potential to improve.”

Miller had a 45-11 record as a starter at North Dakota State and led the Bisons two NCAA Division I FCS championships. He was named the 2024 Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of Year after compiling 3,251 passing yards with 33 touchdowns and four interceptions last season.

If nothing else, Brady has to find Miller at least somewhat relatable. After all, Brady was once in a similar situation. Much like the current Raiders, the New England Patriots were in the doldrums when they selected Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Brady went on to become arguably the most unlikely success story in NFL history and indisputably the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

While Miller won’t be expected to reach those heights, being the first rookie quarterback to receive a stamp of approval from Brady comes with some pressure. Brady began his rookie season as the fourth quarterback on New England’s depth chart, and Miller will face similarly daunting odds. With Smith locked in as the starter, Miller will have to compete with O’Connell and Carter Bradley for the backup role.

The Raiders also selected Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott in the sixth round, but he is expected to become a wide receiver at the professional level. If Miller can follow in Brady’s footsteps, perhaps Mellott can serve as his version of Julian Edelman.

Tom Brady gave his approval for Raiders sixth-round quarterback

Last offseason, the Raiders selected not to sign a viable quarterback in free agency, instead operating under the assumption that they would be able to select a first-round prospect with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

That gamble proved to be costly — six quarterbacks were selected in the top 12 picks for the first time in the common draft era, leaving the Raiders empty-handed by the time they came on the clock. Las Vegas entered training camp with veteran journeyman Gardner Minshew and second-year backup Aiden O’Connell competing for the job. Accompanied by the league’s worst rushing attack, the Raiders’ season was doomed before it even began.

The Raiders didn’t repeat those same mistakes again this year. The Raiders acquired veteran quarterback Geno Smith in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks prior to the draft, and they’ll also benefit from having for world’s leading expert on quarterbacking in their front office.

Brady has been heavily involved in the team’s roster-building process this offseason. His impact on the draft could pay huge dividends down the road.