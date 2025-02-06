Tom Brady pulls out all the stops to prevent Maxx Crosby from pulling a Myles Garrett
By John Buhler
Maxx Crosby is still very much in his prime as a star NFL pass rusher. The four-time Pro Bowler out of Eastern Michigan remains the best player on the Las Vegas Raiders. While I am sure he would love to spend his entire career starring for the Silver and Black, he has greater aspirations than losing more games than he wins. It is why he is a prime candidate to eventually ask for a trade if this all continues.
However, Crosby has had conversations of late with new regime in place in Las Vegas. According to Chris Simms of NBC Sports and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Crosby said that "he's had doubts about whether the Raiders are the place where he can win a title. But (he) has had conversations with (Tom) Brady, (Pete) Carroll, and (John) Spytek and thinks they're going in the right direction."
Tom Brady may call games for FOX, but he is a minority owner of the franchise. Pete Carroll may be firmly in his 70s but the new Raiders head coach did a lot of winning at Seattle and at USC before that. John Spytek may be a newcomer as a general manager, but he was one of the best members of Jason Licht's Tampa Bay Buccaneers front office. He was also teammates with Brady at Michigan.
Overall, these early conversations seem to have Crosby feeling more optimistic than ever about this.
The Raiders have not made the playoffs since 2021 and have the No. 6 overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft.
Maxx Crosby seems to be open to staying with the Las Vegas Raiders
Look. Do I think the Raiders are going to magically turn it around here quickly? I remain skeptical. This organization has been of the losing variety throughout the 21st century. That being said, I somewhat like the combination of Brady, Carroll and Spytek calling the shots. As long as Mark Davis does not interfere with what they want to do, the Raiders will have a shot, with or without Crosby long-term.
My hope is that the Raiders are markedly better next season. This would require getting competent quarterback play. They have not been the same franchise since moving on from Derek Carr. He may be past his prime, but he covered up a lot of issues in both Oakland and Las Vegas. Assuming the Raiders can land the right quarterback for them, then it would go a long way towards Crosby staying.
At the end of the day, Crosby is still on the good side of 30, but all it takes is for one injury for him to fully exit his prime. He has been a sensational player in the NFL the last six years. I would hope that he can play out the rest of his prime with the Raiders, helping be a catalyst for their eventual turnaround. Winning is hard, so if the Raiders do turn it around with him part of it, he should be rewarded for this.
If the early conversations remain positive, then I like for Crosby's chances of playing for the Raiders.