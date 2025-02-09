Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski give flashbacks to Lombardi Trophy boat toss in NOLA
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski know a thing or two about completing passes at the Super Bowl. All told, the duo has played in five Big Games together, hooking up 29 times for 364 yards and five touchdowns. Of course, those numbers don't even capture the most significant Super Bowl connection the two have shared: During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory parade in 2021, when Brady nearly put the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the bottom of the bay while tossing it from his boat to Gronk's.
Brady and Gronkowski are both in New Orleans to cover Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. And like a siren song, the aura of the game's grandest stage called to them, urging them to try out one more pass for old time's sake. Thankfully, no water was involved this time.
Instead, Brady and Gronk took to Bourbon Street, where FOX has its pregame setup ahead of kickoff on Sunday night. Befitting their environs, Brady took to one balcony, while Gronkowski set up shop at another across the street. Luckily for everyone involved, they made this one look a whole lot easier (probably because it involved a football rather than a trophy).
We will admit that it seemed as though Brady had come in a little bit hot, making Gronk get on his tippy-toes to reel it in, but disaster was averted. And of course, because this is Gronkowski we're talking about — and anything that winds up in his hands must inevitably be spiked — he promptly fired up the crowd and then fired the football down to the street below.
A little nerve-racking? Undoubtedly. But hey, Brady and Gronk are professionals, and honestly they could probably suit back up for one more NFL game and hold their own if they have to. With Super Bowl LX coming to Santa Clara in 2026, maybe we can have them connect on the Golden Gate Bridge or something.