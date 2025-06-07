Tom Brady vows to never go after Patrick Mahomes, other QBs during NFL commentary

Tom Brady just completed his first season as the prime analyst for FOX Sports, a role in which he earned a 10-year, $375 million contract. Brady received mixed reviews for his commentary, which was understandable considering it was his first year ever calling NFL games. But entering a second year, Brady made a promise to one of his former colleagues and top opponent.

During an interview with Complex Sports, Brady said he can never throw shade at Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, simply due to his talent.

"How can I throw shade at someone who's as amazing as [Mahomes] is?" Brady said, h/t Sports Illustrated. "I know what he's been through. And I think the one position that I'm in now as a broadcaster, I do feel responsibility to tell the fans what I see and be honest and upfront about everything, but also realize that what these guys are doing on the field is extremely difficult..."

Tom Brady vows against criticizing Patrick Mahomes and other NFL players while broadcasting

It's certainly hard to deny that Mahomes is probably one of the best quarterbacks in recent memory, due in part to his insane playmaking abilities. Brady knows all about Mahomes, as the two have faced off numerous times, including twice in the playoffs.

In the 2018 season, Mahomes helped lead the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game in his rookie season. His opponent was Brady and the New England Patriots. The game went to overtime, with Brady leading the Patriots to Super Bowl 53 with a 37-31 victory.

Then, during the 2020 season, the two quarterbacks met in Super Bowl 54, this time with Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Once again, Brady got the best of Mahomes for his seventh Super Bowl title, as Tampa Bay defeated Kansas City 31-9.

In terms of head-to-head records, Brady and Mahomes are both 3-3 against one another. Mahomes is 3-1 in the regular season against Brady, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion is 2-0 in playoff matchups.

But Brady didn't only include Mahomes on his "do not criticize" list. Brady says he knows how difficult of a job it is to play quarterback in the NFL, and he won't hold it against them if they do play poorly.

"It's a high level of skill. You're looking at any of the 32 teams who have a starting quarterback out there. [Mahomes] is one of the best in the world at what he does. So, do they make the right plays all the time? Certainly not. By the way, neither did I. And I think you have to have this context and perspective."

While Mahomes is the big name Brady talks about, he wants the world to know that he won't openly roast a quarterback if they are not playing at their best. Brady knows about what quarterbacks have to face on the field, and won't hold some bad play against them.