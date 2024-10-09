Carry me home: Tom DeLonge was the absolute vibes curator for the Padres during NLDS
By John Buhler
Work sucks, I know. While Tom DeLonge didn't leave roses by the stairs to let us know that he cares, he did one better during Game 3 of the San Diego Padres' win over the hated Los Angeles Dodgers. The guitarist and vocalist for blink-182 has been a fixture at Padres games over the last few years. He is good, and therefore, the Padres are good. It has to be science, but it is all about the small things.
While the Colorado Avalanche won a Stanley Cup a few years ago after being strictly fueled by this turn-of-the-century pop punk classic, DeLonge is not only a Padres fan, but he is from San Diego, or just outside of it. Yes, blink-182 had its humble beginnings in nearby Poway, California. When Enema of the State took off in 1999, the world was never the same. We learned about All the Small Things.
As Dodgers fans would rather sing their version of Say It Ain't So, the Padres have those Weezers wheezing down 2-1 in their best-of-five NLDS. The first-round bye is stupid and I hate it, but I love it for the Padres. While I am not saying you need to Take Your Pants Off and Jacket to fully get into the vibes of this semi-live rendition of the signature song, but you will be asking what your age is again?
DeLonge walking around the Petco Park concourse in his Padres jersey and pink hat is incendiary.
Since the Padres eliminated my Atlanta Braves, if you can't beat 'em, join 'em. Carry me home, Tom!
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to, our weekly MLB newsletter, The Moonshot and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Tom DeLonge leads Petco Park in stellar rendition of All the Small Things
Fact: You don't have to waste any more time on me because you're already the voice inside my head, Tom DeLonge. Where are you? And I'm so sorry for not going to your latest rock show in my hometown. Lakewood is a vibe, but not the type you should always be proud of curating. Nobody knows how to wear a hat with the bill not facing front quite like the majestic blink-182 co-frontman.
As one team's fate fell short this time, as many smiles faded in the summer, DeLonge clearly has no regret right now. Everybody else in the National League is dropping like flies, except for America's Team in the Padres and that other New York team that has pivoted off trumpets in favor of Grimace. OMG... Yellow and brown has never looked this good. McDonald's and Wolverine would be so proud.
For as much as we have worked ourselves up into a lather over how it has been a while since the Mets, Phillies, Dodgers and Yankees have won a World Series (that counts), why not the team who has never won one before? If the Padres keep having one good first date after another, what are the chances we see Poway's holy triumvirate lead the Mark, Tom & Travis Show championship parade?
If that quintet from Jersey can have a Black Parade, then San Diego can have a blink-182 parade!