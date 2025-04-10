Tom Thibodeau tries 3-D chess move ahead of potential playoff preview against Pistons

The New York Knicks are embracing a patient approach heading into the final stretch of the regular season, choosing to rest three starters ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

With only three games left, the Knicks have nothing to lose and everything to gain. They’ve already locked in a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference, securing home-court advantage in the first round. OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Mitchell Robinson are all listed as OUT, and it’s possible more key players will see reduced minutes as the Knicks prioritize health over hustle.

For fans in New York, a fully healthy rotation has been a rare sight this season — something they've only seen twice with what appears to be the playoff lineup that head coach Tom Thibodeau will roll out. Tuesday night’s showdown with Boston was a different story. The Knicks gave the top-seeded Celtics everything they had in a gritty, playoff-like battle:

Jalen Brunson returned from injury and looked sharp, OG Anunoby delivered a defensive clinic, and Karl-Anthony Towns looked every bit the dominant big man they traded for.

Realistically, the Knicks need to win just one of their final three games to clinch the No. 3 seed. The Indiana Pacers are gaining ground, but their third-toughest remaining schedule won’t make it easy. New York, by contrast, has the 11th-easiest, putting them in a favorable spot.

Last year, a five-game win streak to close the regular season bumped the Knicks up to the second seed. A similar stretch isn’t necessary this time — but strategic rest may be the better path forward.

They'll face the Cavaliers on the second night of a back-to-back later this week, and while their 0-9 record against Boston, Cleveland, and OKC is glaring, the Knicks clearly want to enter the playoffs with fresh legs and full health. Beating Cleveland — even once — would be a statement, and the coaching staff knows it.

A potential first-round preview for the Knicks and Pistons

If the standings hold, Detroit could be New York’s first-round opponent — a matchup between two drastically different franchises.

The Pistons, youthful and hungry, are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and are chasing their first playoff win since 2008. The Knicks, on the other hand, are battle-tested. According to fans, New York doesn’t need to prove anything in the first round — the real challenge lies in Round Two.

Still, tonight’s game has subtle layers. Resting starters isn’t just a health strategy — it’s a bit of gamesmanship. Let the Pistons believe they can hang. Let them think they’ve got a shot. And when the playoffs arrive, the Knicks plan to strike — when Detroit least expects it.