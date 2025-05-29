Tom Thibodeau has 3 moves left to save the Knicks in Game 5

For the first time this postseason, the New York Knicks are facing elimination. Down 3-1 to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Knicks return to Madison Square Garden with their backs firmly against the wall. And in a series where Indiana has dictated tempo, spacing, and style, the Knicks have looked out of rhythm and short on answers.

Debates have swirled over whether this roster is underachieving or simply ill-equipped. Is Jalen Brunson being overburdened? Why has the bench vanished? Is Josh Hart a key piece or a liability?

All valid questions. But at the heart of the Knicks’ struggles is one undeniable truth: Game 5 is as much a test of Tom Thibodeau as it is his players. His adjustments — or lack thereof — will define not only this game, but possibly his tenure in New York.

Here are the three changes Thibodeau must make to give the Knicks a fighting chance.

3. Play Miles McBride — early and often

It’s baffling that Miles McBride played just 15 minutes in Game 4 — especially after proving his worth repeatedly this postseason. When Brunson ran into foul trouble in Game 3, McBride stepped in and rescued the Knicks, providing vital offense and relentless pressure at the point of attack.

In his first three games of the series, McBride posted a +25 box score plus/minus, a testament to how impactful he’s been in limited minutes. If New York is going to have any shot at slowing Indiana’s relentless pace, McBride needs to be the first guard off the bench, not an afterthought behind a struggling Hart.

Thibodeau’s instinct to lean on veterans is understandable — but in this case, it’s McBride who gives the Knicks their best chance to survive.

2. Trust the bench, like he did in Game 3

Thibodeau’s most daring coaching decision of the postseason came in Game 3, when he shocked fans by deploying Delon Wright and Landry Shamet, two players who had barely seen the floor all playoffs. The result? It worked.

The trio of McBride, Wright, and Shamet was a plus-8, while the grouping of Robinson, Shamet, and Hart was a team-high plus-12. But instead of building on that success in Game 4, Thibodeau reverted to a short rotation — and it cost them.

The Knicks don’t just need bodies; they need fresh legs, different matchups, and a change of pace. Wright has shown he can bother Tyrese Haliburton with his length. Shamet has flashed two-way potential. McBride's aggression often swings momentum.

This isn’t about desperation — it’s about using every available asset to keep the season alive.

1. Let someone else initiate the offense

No one will question Jalen Brunson’s value to this team. He’s averaging 33.3 points per game in the Eastern Conference Finals and has been the engine of the Knicks’ offense all postseason.

But New York’s reliance on Brunson has reached unhealthy levels. Far too often, offensive possessions consist of Brunson pounding the ball for 15 seconds while his teammates stand still — a stagnant, predictable approach that plays into Indiana’s hands.

He’s being trapped early, pressured across three-quarters of the court, and forced into 4 turnovers per game. It's not sustainable — and it’s not giving others a chance to help.

Players like OG Anunoby, who’s averaging 17.5 points on just 1.5 turnovers, and Karl-Anthony Towns, who’s dominated when attacking downhill or spotting up from deep, need more touches, more freedom, more responsibility.

The best version of the Knicks isn’t one where Brunson plays hero-ball for 48 minutes — it’s one where he has help. Where others initiate the offense, move without the ball, and force the Pacers to defend the entire floor.

If the Knicks are going to survive Game 5, they must make changes. Not tweaks. Real, decisive adjustments. That starts with Tom Thibodeau. He’s got the talent, the arena, and the urgency. Now, all that’s left is the decision to evolve — or go down trying the same old way.