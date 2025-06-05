Tom Thibodeau took the fall for star player's mistakes if surging rumors are true

It might take weeks for the New York Knicks to find a replacement for Tom Thibodeau, but his absence shouldn't erase what he brought to the organization — leadership, accountability, and four winning seasons that helped redefine Knicks basketball.

As time passes, more stories and perspectives will begin to emerge — some validating Thibodeau’s methods, others exposing flaws within his approach. But increasingly, one name keeps surfacing in the wake of the Knicks’ playoff exit and Thibodeau’s dismissal: Karl-Anthony Towns.

According to a report from The Athletic, internal frustrations with Towns' defense were significant and ongoing:

“Behind the scenes, Knicks players and coaches expressed frustration with KAT’s defensive habits… Too often, KAT executed incorrect coverages without communicating why … After it became a theme, players worried Towns didn’t grasp the importance.”

It’s long been known that Towns isn’t an elite defender, but this report paints a damning picture of his awareness and communication — fundamental skills for an NBA big man anchoring the middle.

When the Knicks traded for Towns just weeks before the season opener, the need was clear. With Mitchell Robinson injured, New York had no true starting center, often turning to Precious Achiuwa or even Julius Randle at the five. Towns brought size, rebounding, and offensive versatility. But on defense? He quickly became a liability.

The numbers back it up — KAT was a problem

The Knicks were 2.8 points per 100 possessions better defensively when Towns was off the floor during the regular season. In the playoffs, the film was even more brutal — consistently slow in drop coverage, Towns was routinely targeted in pick-and-rolls and couldn’t keep up with quicker bigs or guards.

Before the Knicks reintegrated a recovering Mitchell Robinson into the starting lineup next to Towns, the defensive gaps were gaping. Thibodeau attempted to mask the deficiencies, but against skilled frontcourts like Indiana’s, it wasn’t enough.

Tom Thibodeau may have been in a no-win situation

If the Athletic report is accurate — and neither players, coaches, nor the front office have denied it — Thibodeau’s firing becomes even more complicated. Many will argue that the head coach could have made more aggressive adjustments: shorten Towns’ minutes, change coverages, or stagger rotations. But how do you bench your highest-paid player in the biggest games of the year?

In Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Towns sat nearly seven minutes in the fourth quarter — not because of poor shooting, but because Pascal Siakam erupted for 39 points, including 13 in the final frame. The Knicks needed defense. Towns couldn’t provide it.

This puts a glaring spotlight on Towns moving forward. Offensively, there’s no question — he can space the floor, score from multiple levels, and create mismatches. But if he wants to be part of a championship-contending Knicks team, the defensive fundamentals have to improve.

You can teach positioning, even scheme versatility. But communication and urgency? That’s something an NBA veteran should already have in their toolkit. The idea that teammates worried about Towns’ understanding of his responsibilities is deeply concerning — and raises even more questions about how Thibodeau was expected to balance locker room dynamics with winning basketball.

The Knicks’ next head coach won’t just inherit a talented roster. They'll inherit the burden of maximizing Karl-Anthony Towns without sacrificing everything that made this Knicks team special under Thibodeau.