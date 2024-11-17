Tom Thibodeau should focus less on the refs and more on the Knicks' leaky defense
By Lior Lampert
The New York Knicks' all-in offseason moves haven't paid the dividends many expected to thus far. Naturally, there is a learning curve as all the moving parts try to mesh together on the fly. But if you ask head coach Tom Thibodeau, the officiating has been part of the problem.
Addressing the media after New York's thrilling 124-122 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Thibodeau was rather animated about the referees — by his standards.
"I see what's going on, and I don't like it," Thibodeau told reporters. While he specifically referenced a double-technical foul that was assessed to Knicks and Nets wings OG Anunoby and Dorian Finney-Smith, it didn't stop there.
"We've been a low-foul team for a long time now," Thibodeau added. " ... I don't care how they call it, but it's got to be the same for both teams."
Regardless of the zebras, Thibs may want to prioritize focusing his energy on the Knicks' on-court product. It's merely food for thought, considering New York ranks 20th in defensive rating (116.3), a far cry from their No. 10 finish last season.
Defense has routinely been Thibs' bread and butter throughout his 13-year head coaching career. His understanding of that side of the floor is how he's established himself as a two-time NBA Coach of the Year winner. Yet, it's been a struggle for the Knicks this season.
Notably, the blockbuster trade that sent star big man Karl-Anthony Towns to New York was expected to hurt the Knicks defensively. Nonetheless, the acquisition of standout "3-and-D" wing Mikal Bridges was supposed to counteract that, though the latter has been equally part of the problem.
New York has also been without rim protector Mitchell Robinson, who's recovering from a left ankle surgery he had last May. His presence became increasingly important following fellow seven-footers and ex-teammate Isaiah Hartenstein's departure this summer. Moreover, reserve big man Precious Achiuwa has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury.
Overall, this is all to say Thibodeau needs to shift his attention from the officiating to his squad's defensive efforts (or lack thereof). He and the Knicks already have enough on their plate!