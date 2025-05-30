Tom Thibodeau saved the Knicks by doing what everyone said he couldn't

Maybe Tom Thibodeau is listening to everyone who said he runs his starters into the ground. Whether or not that idea has validity (I think it's a grey area), Thibodeau extended his bench on Thursday night, and the Knicks handled Indiana comfortably to extend the series to at least a Game 6.

Miles McBride played 18 minutes, Delon Wright played 10 minutes and Landry Shamet had his most impactful game of the series in his 14 minutes of action.

Will Thibs stick with his bench in Game 6?

This whole situation is kind of a Catch-22 for Thibs. If he plays his starters too much and the Knicks lose, he gets blamed for overworking his key guys. If he plays his bench too much and the Knicks lose, then he gets lambasted for not sticking with the better players. I have empathy for him! He's taken his team to the Eastern Conference Finals and now everyone is calling for his head. He kind of can't win.