Tom Thibodeau's subtle lineup change could decide his future as Knicks coach

The New York Knicks are at their lowest this postseason, and one NBA insider seems to suggest that a starting lineup change is coming ahead of game 3. According to Ian Begley of SNY, Tom Thibodeau is "strongly consider[ing]" moving "Mitchell Robinson to [the] starting lineup and have Josh Hart come off the bench."

Hart, who was playing okay this postseason before the Eastern Conference Finals, has struggled in this series being a huge reason why they have posted a -29 +/- in the ECF and a -50 +/- in the postseason. In addition to the former Laker struggling, the team has struggled to guard big man with Karl Anthony Towns being the lone big man in the starting lineup

KAT, who at times played well on the offensive end, has struggled on the defensive end with these defensive struggles being a notable trait on his All-NBA career so far. While adding Robinson to the starting lineup will help them, it's obvious that small changes may not be enough for the squad's finals chances.

Tom Thibodeau's starting lineup change may not be enough

While changing the starting lineup may help some, it's hard to see a world where the franchise is able to win four of the next five against the Pacers considering the squad is likely still forced to play one of Cameron Payne, Delon Wright or Tyler Kolek minutes in this series. The Knicks could choose to play Miles McBride 30+ minutes but it's likely that the guard will have diminishing returns in those extra minutes that he plays.

Needing to win Games 3 and 4 of this series, head coach Tom Thibodeau is reportedly close to putting Mitchell Robinson in the starting lineup. While putting the big man in favor of Josh Hart might be the right move, it's possible that the change is also too little to late for the team's chances of making the finals. Whether that's true or not, it's obvious that Thibodeau is open to making changes after losing the first two games of this series at home.

It's encouraging that Thibs is open to making such changes, but Knicks fans are also left wondering why it hasn't happened sooner. Yes, New York made its first Eastern Conference Finals in decades, but they were also favored entering this series against a lower-seeded Pacers team. Losing in humiliating fashion will not look good on Thibodeau's resume, and could eventually lead to the Knicks front office asking some difficult questions.