An MLB manager shouldn't be judged after 12 games — so I'm not calling for the job of Orioles manager Tony Mansolino after he left his young pitcher Cade Povich in the game as the St. Louis Cardinals unloaded on him on Wednesday night. Povich ended up giving up 8 hits and 5 runs in 4.2 innings of work on Wednesday night.

But it's also not the first time Mansolino's lack of action has cost the O's, and in an already frustrating season, it's tough to blame fans who feel like the coaching staff and front office are doing the same thing they are — sitting and watching from the sidelines.

Orioles nightmare season doesn't have much promise moving forward

Look, I don't want to pin everything — or really anything — on Mansolino. He took over a team that was already quickly heading for despair this season, and in baseball, there's no quick fix to a team this rough.

But the things he can control, like pitching changes, lineups and when to pull guys... haven't been great. He hasn't won the favor of Orioles fans to say the least, and losing this series to the Cardinals would essentially erase the small victory of splitting with Boston last series.