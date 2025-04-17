Tony Romo, Happy Gilmore and notable athletes competing in US Open qualifying

Now on the tee at the 2025 US Open at Oakmont, Happy Gilmore. While that might seem like a line about the forthcoming Adam Sandler sequel, it's not. It's what we could legitimately hear on the first tee box in Pennsylvania this summer depending on how US Open qualifying plays out.

One of the beautiful aspects of golf and in the US Open is that it's truly open to anyone. While qualifying can be exceptionally difficult with multiple legs, if players — no matter if they're professional, amateurs, or just some guy from your local country club rolling on a heater — keep finishing in qualifying position, they'll have the opportunity to play in a major championship.

While the underdog stories who qualify for the US Open are always fun, so too are the notable names, whether they're involved with golf at large or not, who are also trying to play their way in. And heading into Oakmont as qualifying is underway, there are number of notable players who are trying to get into the major championship field.

Tony Romo, Happy Gilmore and more notable athletes competing in US Open qualifying

Tony Romo

The longtime Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS broadcaster is no stranger to the golf course. Tiger Woods once called him the best celebrity golfer he's ever played with (of which Tiger has played with many), which tells you a lot. Romo has competed on the PGA Tour via sponsor's exemption, including the 2018 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship where he missed the cut. He's also previously, yet unsuccessfully, tried to qualify for the US Open.

Happy Gilmore

Evidence that we're living in a simulation, Happy Gilmore, a freshman on the Ball State Cardinals golf team, is competing in US Open qualifying as well. Gilmore came out strong in his freshman season, albeit with some volatility. He tied for the team lead in total rounds for the year and registered two Top 5 finishes on the season for Ball State, though he was seventh on the team in scoring average. Hopefully he finds his happy place in qualifying.

Danny Woodhead

Wrongly considered a "gym rat" rather than just a freakish athlete in his NFL career by many, Danny Woodhead is also a stellar golfer. He's been a scratch golfer for much of his post-playing career and has competed in numerous amateur tournaments. While it's a tough ask, based on his game, he could have as good of a shot at anyone we're mentioning today to qualify for the 2025 US Open.

J.T. Miller

The current member of the New York Rangers might be moderately thankful that his NHL team didn't make the Stanley Cup Playoffs because he's now set to compete in US Open qualifying. He currently holds an 0.2 handicap index. He's competed in qualifying in the past but has never been able to make it into the field. Perhaps the most interesting thing, though, is that he's a lefty on the ice but a righty on the golf course.

Aaron Hicks

New York Yankees fans surely remember Aaron Hicks for the ill-fated contract that he was signed to but, currently an MLB free agent, he's competing to try and make it into the US Open field. He's also a scratch golfer and should be, at minimum, competitive as he tries to qualify. Hicks' biggest connection to the golf world, however, might be the fact that he's married to Cheyenne Woods, who is, in fact, Tiger's niece.

Other notable names in US Open qualifying

There are some other notable athletes from the golf world competing in US Open qualifying starting this week, though that is less of an outlier. Blades Brown, who is the youngest to ever medal in the US Amateur and also turned professional earlier this year at just 17 years old, is competing. James Piot, who won the US Amateur at Oakmont in 2021, is competing after playing on LIV Golf for some time. Arnold Palmer's grandsons, Sam Saunders and Will Wears, are also trying to qualify as well.

How does US Open qualifying work?

From Wednesday, April 16 through May 19, US Open qualifying begins with local qualifying. That includes 18 holes at over 110 different sites throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. Players will then advance from those local qualifying stages into the final US Open qualifying.

Final qualifying begins on May 19 with 36 holes in England, Japan and Texas but the main event is then on Monday, June 2 for what has been dubbed "Golf's Longest Day" wherein 10 sites between the United States and Canada will compete for select spots at each site over 36 holes to earn their spot in the US Open.

The 2025 US Open will be held from June 12-5 at Oakmont Country Club in Plum, PA, a suburb of Pittsburgh.