Tony Romo’s reaction to George Pickens deal is all Cowboys fans need to hear

The Dallas Cowboys finally bolstered their wide receiver room, acquiring George Pickens in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. While Cowboys fans know how talented Pickens is, it was tough for some to be fully sold on the field given his off-field antics and the fact that he'll be looking for a new contract. Tony Romo's stance on the deal is sure to get even the biggest skeptics fully bought in.

Former #Cowboys QB Tony Romo shares his thoughts on the George Pickens trade and gives the team major props for an outstanding offseason. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nnQTbkuzwe — Law Nation Sports (@LawsNation) May 13, 2025

"Well that's a big trade. Having him and CeeDee [Lamb] together is a game-changer," Romo said. "If you remember when they had Amari [Cooper] and CeeDee Lamb together, it makes it very difficult to focus on one player when you have two superstars out there. When you have two guys like that, it just opens up the offense quite a bit."

Romo is fully sold on the Cowboys offense reaching new heights in 2025 thanks to this Lamb and Pickens pairing. Well, if Romo, one of the greatest quarterbacks in franchise history believes it, chances are, most Cowboys fans will too.

Tony Romo being all-in on George Pickens is all Cowboys fans needed to hear to buy in

The off-field concerns are real. Cowboys fans are and should be concerned about how Pickens will mesh with his new team. With that being said, though, Romo is spot-on about the player Pickens can be on the field.

Despite lackluster quarterback play and Calvin Austin III being the Steelers' WR2, Pickens had 59 receptions for 900 yards and three receiving touchdowns in 14 games of action. The season prior saw him rack up 1,140 yards receiving while leading the league with 18.1 yards per reception. The talent is obvious, and at 24 years old, there's even room to grow.

Adding a player of his ability next to CeeDee Lamb is a game-changer for Dallas. Lamb has established himself as one of the premier receivers in the NFL, and Dallas' offense hummed when Lamb had a star like Amari Cooper beside him for the first two years of his career. Assuming Dak Prescott can come back healthy, there's no reason to believe this Cowboys offense won't be substantially better next season.

"Kudos to the Joneses and what they did. They needed to make up ground on the rest of the division, and they did," Romo added.

It'd be foolish to proclaim the Cowboys as NFC East favorites in a division that includes the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and an up-and-coming team in the Washington Commanders, but this trade absolutely did help the Cowboys make up ground over their rivals, which should get the fans excited.