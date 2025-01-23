Top predicted cap casualties: Who Packers might cut to free up space in free agency
Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst isn't hiding his desire to be aggressive in free agency this offseason. Part of executing that plan will require Green Bay to make some potentially tough roster decisions to free up additional cap space.
Overthecap.com currently projects the Packers to enter the open market with over $40 million to spend. That might seem like a lot at first glance, but Green Bay has several potentially significant roster holes to fill. The upcoming NFL Draft can help in that process but free agency will be a large part of the solution.
The team needs to find a bona fide No. 1 wide receiver to build a lethal connection with quarterback Jordan Love. The Packers continue to scour the football world to find an edge rusher who can form a solid partnership with Rashan Gary. Cornerback is starting to become a concern for the team as well.
Packers fans should keep a sharp eye on the following three players as the offseason rolls along. They could be cut to open up additional cap space for Gutekenust and his staff.
1. Jaire Alexander
Jaire Alexander is in the midst of a four-year, $84 million deal he signed back in 2022 but the Packers can get out of the deal while only absorbing $19 million in dead cap this offseason. Cutting him isn't an ideal outcome for Green Bay but Alexander's mysterious injury issues in 2024 make it a distinct possibility.
If the Packers truly believe Alexander can bounce back and enjoy a fully healthy 2025 campaign. It's hard to see how they can know that after he's missed significant portions of the past two years. His inability to get back onto the field for the playoffs this year really held back Green Bay's defense in their loss at Philadelphia.
Cutting Alexander would require the Packers to leverage a significant asset to replace him on the depth chart. He is still considered to be the team's No. 1 cornerback on the outside. Carrington Valentine is not ready to step up and perform as even an average starter next year.
Green Bay's decision on Alexander could go a long way towards determining the path the organization takes with their first round pick. If they cut the high-priced veteran then cornerback becomes a distinct possibility for the Packers towards the bottom of the round. Someone like Shavon Revel or Benjamin Morrison could take Alexander's position.
A restructure could also be an avenue that benefits both Alexander and the Packers. He has to know his lack of availability is depressing his value around the league. Compromise would be a solid move for both sides rather than forcing Green Bay to cut him outright.
2. Rashan Gary
The odds against Green Bay parting ways with their No. 1 edge rusher are not great. It's still worth putting him on this list since he has a potential out in his current deal. They could essentially cut off the last three years of Gary's significant deal by absorbing over $25 million in dead cap this offseason.
The only way this move makes any sense for the Packers is if they identify a No. 1 edge rusher they greatly prefer in free agency and use their first round pick to secure a starter on the other side. That would be a major transition for a franchise that values continunity. It's hard to envision a scenario where Gary gets cut but he is a big salary that provides potential flexibility for a front office that wants to make big waves this offseason.
3. Romeo Doubs
Romeo Doubs makes the list because of the off-the-field issues he suffered from last year. Anytime a prominent player gets suspended it's fair to wonder if he has a long-term future with the franchise.
To the receiver's credit, he seemed to clean up his act and focus on football for the second half of the season. That's one reason why Green Bay could be inclined to keep him on the roster at his relatively modest cap hit next season.
The other issue with Doubs is that he suffered from multiple concussions this year. It might seem like a callous decision to part ways with him based no that issue, but the NFL is a results based business.
It's far more likely that Green Bay tries to offload Doubs via trade if they don't see him as a viable member of their receiving corps next year. Cutting him would only be a last resort from Gutekunst if he runs out of hope in Doubs as a player or person. His spot on the roster is not totally secure heading into next season but he should have been too valuable of an asset to simply cut.